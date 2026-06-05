Free horse racing tips for Saturday, June 6 at Epsom, Doncaster, Musselburgh and Chepstow

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The Punt nap

Pierre Bonnard (4.00 Epsom)

Looked a high-class prospect when landing a Group 1 last year and appears to have built up slowly with the Derby in mind. Reunited with Christophe Soumillon, who is 2-2 on him, and expected to take a big step forward, with the step up in trip sure to suit.

Harry Wilson

Pierre Bonnard 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: A P O'Brien

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Handicappers' nap

Akkadian Thunder (4.25 Doncaster)

Shaped well on reappearance over 6f here in March before a too-bad-to-be-true effort last time. Returns to his favoured 7f and this dual course-and-distance winner is weighted to go well off just 2lb higher than when a comfortable winner of this race last year.

Paul Curtis

Akkadian Thunder 16:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Haayimm (4.10 Musselburgh)

Ed Bethell's gelding improved in defeat last time with a close second in a decent three-runner affair at Hamilton. Slightly longer trip is in his favour on his handicap debut and a handy ride could pay off in this field.

Steffan Edwards

Haayimm 16:10 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Speed figures

Benvenuto Cellini (4.00 Epsom)

Impressive when storming home to win the Chester Vase last time, proving he has the stamina for this contest, and is a top contender with Ryan Moore on board.

George Bonds

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Dark horse

Arisaig (2.05 Epsom)

On a long winless run stretching back to July 2024 but has produced plenty of fine performances. Latest race at Goodwood wasn't run to suit and can be marked up for that effort. Likely to be a danger if getting a strong pace to aim at.

Tom Gibbings

Arisaig 14:05 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charlie Johnston







Newmarket nap

Resemblance (5.47 Chepstow)

Michael Bell's filly is improving with racing and ran into a decent type at Haydock last time. Won't mind any cut in the ground and can win at the third attempt.

David Milnes

Resemblance 17:47 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Michael Bell

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