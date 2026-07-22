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Free horse racing tips for Thursday, July 23 at Doncaster, Newbury, Sandown and Yarmouth
The Punt nap
Smart Vision (1.55 Sandown)
Has largely struggled in better-class races since winning in October but showed up well for a long way in a 6f handicap at Doncaster last month when back in Class 4 company. He is 8lb below his last winning mark and can take advantage of this drop in class now back down to 5f for the in-form Jessica Macey.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Commander Of Life (4.15 Doncaster)
Hasn't run a bad race all year, finding only a progressive filly too good in a higher grade at Newbury last time. Went close to defying this mark over course and distance last August, and this looks a little easier.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Waasil (5.55 Newbury)
Impressed with the way he travelled at Beverley, making his ground up easily and seeing his race out strongly to win comfortably. Related to some smart performers, an opening mark of 81 looks very fair on his nursery debut, while his trainer Karl Burke won the race last year.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Aperoll (2.55 Sandown)
Having recorded decent speed figures in both her starts this year, including when a good third in the Chesham last time, the two-year-old looks poised to continue her progress here.
Dark horse
Due Date (7.59 Yarmouth)
Eye-catching run when second at Leicester last time, showing signs of a revival, and has now slipped to a mark of 56, having won off 62 towards the end of last season.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Campeona (7.40 Newbury)
Sir Mark Prescott's filly shaped as if this trip was on her radar when scoring at Bath last time and has come out of that in good shape.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read more:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Sandown
Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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