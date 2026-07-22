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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Thursday, July 23 at Doncaster, Newbury, Sandown and Yarmouth

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The Punt nap

Smart Vision (1.55 Sandown)

Has largely struggled in better-class races since winning in October but showed up well for a long way in a 6f handicap at Doncaster last month when back in Class 4 company. He is 8lb below his last winning mark and can take advantage of this drop in class now back down to 5f for the in-form Jessica Macey.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Smart Vision13:55 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: George Wood Tnr: Jessica Macey
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Handicappers' nap

Commander Of Life (4.15 Doncaster)

Hasn't run a bad race all year, finding only a progressive filly too good in a higher grade at Newbury last time. Went close to defying this mark over course and distance last August, and this looks a little easier.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Commander Of Life16:15 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Jessica Macey

Eyecatcher

Waasil (5.55 Newbury)

Impressed with the way he travelled at Beverley, making his ground up easily and seeing his race out strongly to win comfortably. Related to some smart performers, an opening mark of 81 looks very fair on his nursery debut, while his trainer Karl Burke won the race last year.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Waasil17:55 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Speed figures

Aperoll (2.55 Sandown)

Having recorded decent speed figures in both her starts this year, including when a good third in the Chesham last time, the two-year-old looks poised to continue her progress here.

Silk
Aperoll14:55 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Dark horse

Due Date (7.59 Yarmouth)

Eye-catching run when second at Leicester last time, showing signs of a revival, and has now slipped to a mark of 56, having won off 62 towards the end of last season.
Liam Watson

Silk
Due Date19:59 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Charlie Wallis

Newmarket nap

Campeona (7.40 Newbury)

Sir Mark Prescott's filly shaped as if this trip was on her radar when scoring at Bath last time and has come out of that in good shape.
David Milnes

Silk
Campeona19:40 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read more:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Sandown 

Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday 

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