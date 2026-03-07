- More
Free horse racing tips for Sunday, March 8 at Naas and Warwick
The Punt nap
Uhavemeinstitches (4.02 Naas)
Should thrive back up to this trip and a mark of 130 looks workable for the James Motherway team.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Bobbi's Beauty (3.40 Warwick)
Martin Keighley's runner has been performing well in defeat since splitting a couple of subsequent winners when finishing runner-up on his seasonal reappearance over this course and distance and this looks a decent opportunity to gain a deserved win.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
House Of Habsburg (4.48 Warwick)
In search of a hat-trick and in receipt of weight all round, the Christian Williams runner can defy a 9lb rise, with this longer trip likely to be a positive.
Henry Thorner
Dark horse
Unanswered Prayers (4.48 Warwick)
Has run two respectable races over the cross-country fences at Cheltenham this season. Has dropped to 6lb below his last winning mark. Drying ground should be a positive and he can go well.
Rob Sutton
Speed figures
Time Interval (1.40 Warwick)
Posted a good speed figure when winning over course and distance here last year, and looks to be down to a mark he can exploit.
George Bonds
West Country nap
So You Know (1.40 Warwick)
Brings solid form and looks fairly treated for his handicap debut.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horse racing tips for Saturday, March 7 at Ayr, Sandown and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, March 6 at Ayr, Exeter and Newcastle
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, March 5, at Haydock, Lingfield and Wincanton
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, March 4 at Catterick, Kempton, Southwell and Naas
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, March 3 at Leopardstown, Newcastle and Wolverhampton
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
