Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Sunday, March 8 at Naas and Warwick

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Uhavemeinstitches (4.02 Naas)

Should thrive back up to this trip and a mark of 130 looks workable for the James Motherway team.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Uhavemeinstitches16:02 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: J Motherway

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£60 In Free Bets When You Bet £20

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Bobbi's Beauty (3.40 Warwick)

Martin Keighley's runner has been performing well in defeat since splitting a couple of subsequent winners when finishing runner-up on his seasonal reappearance over this course and distance and this looks a decent opportunity to gain a deserved win.
Steve Mason

Silk
Bobbi's Beauty15:40 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Keighley (5lb)Tnr: Martin Keighley

Eyecatcher

House Of Habsburg (4.48 Warwick)

In search of a hat-trick and in receipt of weight all round, the Christian Williams runner can defy a 9lb rise, with this longer trip likely to be a positive.
Henry Thorner

Silk
House Of Habsburg16:48 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Dark horse

Unanswered Prayers (4.48 Warwick)

Has run two respectable races over the cross-country fences at Cheltenham this season. Has dropped to 6lb below his last winning mark. Drying ground should be a positive and he can go well.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Unanswered Prayers16:48 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gordon Tnr: Chris Gordon

Speed figures

Time Interval (1.40 Warwick)

Posted a good speed figure when winning over course and distance here last year, and looks to be down to a mark he can exploit.
George Bonds

Silk
Time Interval13:40 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Maggs Tnr: David Dennis

West Country nap

So You Know (1.40 Warwick)

Brings solid form and looks fairly treated for his handicap debut.
James Stevens

Silk
So You Know13:40 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Aamilah Aswat (10lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers