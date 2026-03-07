Free horse racing tips for Sunday, March 8 at Naas and Warwick

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Uhavemeinstitches (4.02 Naas)

Should thrive back up to this trip and a mark of 130 looks workable for the James Motherway team.

Matt Rennie

Uhavemeinstitches 16:02 Naas View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: J Motherway

Handicappers' nap

Bobbi's Beauty (3.40 Warwick)

Martin Keighley's runner has been performing well in defeat since splitting a couple of subsequent winners when finishing runner-up on his seasonal reappearance over this course and distance and this looks a decent opportunity to gain a deserved win.

Steve Mason

Bobbi's Beauty 15:40 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Freddie Keighley (5lb) Tnr: Martin Keighley

Eyecatcher

House Of Habsburg (4.48 Warwick)

In search of a hat-trick and in receipt of weight all round, the Christian Williams runner can defy a 9lb rise, with this longer trip likely to be a positive.

Henry Thorner

House Of Habsburg 16:48 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Dark horse

Unanswered Prayers (4.48 Warwick)

Has run two respectable races over the cross-country fences at Cheltenham this season. Has dropped to 6lb below his last winning mark. Drying ground should be a positive and he can go well.

Rob Sutton

Unanswered Prayers 16:48 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon Tnr: Chris Gordon

Speed figures

Time Interval (1.40 Warwick)

Posted a good speed figure when winning over course and distance here last year, and looks to be down to a mark he can exploit.

George Bonds

Time Interval 13:40 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Charlie Maggs Tnr: David Dennis

West Country nap

So You Know (1.40 Warwick)

Brings solid form and looks fairly treated for his handicap debut.

James Stevens

So You Know 13:40 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Aamilah Aswat (10lb) Tnr: Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

