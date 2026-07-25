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Free horse racing tips for Sunday, July 26 at Pontefract and Uttoxeter
The Punt nap
Pomme Pomme (4.30 Pontefract)
Progressive on quick ground last year and bounced back from a disappointing return when back on a fast surface at Windsor last time after a short break. She hung left and looked in need of the run that day and is expected to take a big step forward at a track that should suit her better.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Mount King (3.30 Pontefract)
Revived by first-time blinkers when landing a fourth course and distance success on his latest start, this gelding remains well treated on his best form and can follow up.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Point Lynas (4.00 Pontefract)
A commanding winner of this race two years ago, the Ed Bethell-trained front-runner was notably back in form at York last time. He’s well drawn to attack.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Sunray Shadow (3.42 Uttoxeter)
In red-hot form this summer and clocked a good speed figure when winning over course and distance on only his second chase start last week.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Ras Kassar (4.42 Uttoxeter)
Ran well to finish fourth on stable debut for David Pipe; improvement should come here, and he should relish stepping up in trip.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Bolt Of Blue (3.00 Pontefract)
Ran a decent debut at Yarmouth for Ed Dunlop and has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes
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Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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