Free horse racing tips for Sunday, July 26 at Pontefract and Uttoxeter

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Pomme Pomme (4.30 Pontefract)

Progressive on quick ground last year and bounced back from a disappointing return when back on a fast surface at Windsor last time after a short break. She hung left and looked in need of the run that day and is expected to take a big step forward at a track that should suit her better.

Harry Wilson

Pomme Pomme 16:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rose Dawes (5lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous odds on horse racing CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Handicappers' nap

Mount King (3.30 Pontefract)

Revived by first-time blinkers when landing a fourth course and distance success on his latest start, this gelding remains well treated on his best form and can follow up.

Paul Curtis

Mount King 15:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Point Lynas (4.00 Pontefract)

A commanding winner of this race two years ago, the Ed Bethell-trained front-runner was notably back in form at York last time. He’s well drawn to attack.

Richard Russell

Point Lynas 16:00 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Speed figures

Sunray Shadow (3.42 Uttoxeter)

In red-hot form this summer and clocked a good speed figure when winning over course and distance on only his second chase start last week.

Craig Thake

Sunray Shadow 15:42 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Dark horse

Ras Kassar (4.42 Uttoxeter)

Ran well to finish fourth on stable debut for David Pipe; improvement should come here, and he should relish stepping up in trip.

Liam Watson

Ras Kassar 16:42 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Rian Corcoran (5lb) Tnr: David Pipe

Newmarket nap

Bolt Of Blue (3.00 Pontefract)

Ran a decent debut at Yarmouth for Ed Dunlop and has come out of that in great shape.

David Milnes

Bolt Of Blue 15:00 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Read more...

Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.