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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Sunday, July 26 at Pontefract and Uttoxeter

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The Punt nap

Pomme Pomme (4.30 Pontefract)

Progressive on quick ground last year and bounced back from a disappointing return when back on a fast surface at Windsor last time after a short break. She hung left and looked in need of the run that day and is expected to take a big step forward at a track that should suit her better.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Pomme Pomme16:30 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Rose Dawes (5lb)Tnr: Jack Channon
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Handicappers' nap

Mount King (3.30 Pontefract)

Revived by first-time blinkers when landing a fourth course and distance success on his latest start, this gelding remains well treated on his best form and can follow up.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Mount King15:30 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Point Lynas (4.00 Pontefract)

A commanding winner of this race two years ago, the Ed Bethell-trained front-runner was notably back in form at York last time. He’s well drawn to attack.
Richard Russell

Silk
Point Lynas16:00 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Speed figures

Sunray Shadow (3.42 Uttoxeter)

In red-hot form this summer and clocked a good speed figure when winning over course and distance on only his second chase start last week.
Craig Thake

Silk
Sunray Shadow15:42 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Dark horse

Ras Kassar (4.42 Uttoxeter)

Ran well to finish fourth on stable debut for David Pipe; improvement should come here, and he should relish stepping up in trip.
Liam Watson

Silk
Ras Kassar16:42 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Rian Corcoran (5lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Newmarket nap

Bolt Of Blue (3.00 Pontefract)

Ran a decent debut at Yarmouth for Ed Dunlop and has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes

Silk
Bolt Of Blue15:00 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Read more...

Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

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