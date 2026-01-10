Racing Post logo
  TippingToday's Top Tips
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Sunday, January 11 at Chelmsford, Fontwell and Punchestown

Handicappers' nap

Park Princess (2.30 Fontwell)

Made a winning hurdle debut at Ludlow and looked unfortunate not to follow up in a Listed race at Haydock. Sets a good standard and should be hard to beat.
Steve Mason

Silk
Park Princess14:30 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Eyecatcher

Record High (1.30 Fontwell)

Possibly hit the front too soon last time, but rallied well after being headed and looks capable of gaining his third win at the track.
Harry March

Silk
Record High13:30 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Isabelle Ryder (7lb)Tnr: Suzy Smith

The Punt nap

Predators Gold (12.50 Punchestown)

Made a fine chasing debut after a lengthy absence for Willie Mullins when beating Supreme winner Slade Steel and can build on that.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Predators Gold12:50 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Predators Gold (12.50 Punchestown ) 

Clocked a very good speed figure when winning on his debut last time and a repeat of that performance this afternoon can see him extend his record over fences.
George Bonds

Silk
Predators Gold12:50 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Dark horse

Chola Empire (3.42 Chelmsford)

Course-and-distance winner in October and ran with credit off a higher mark at Southwell, worn down only in the closing stages. Hindered by wide draw and trip last time. Could go close.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Chola Empire15:42 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: David Simcock

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read more . . .

Tom Segal's play of the day at Chelmsford   

Free horse racing tips for Sunday, January 11 at Chelmsford, Fontwell and Punchestown   

