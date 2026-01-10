- More
Free horse racing tips for Sunday, January 11 at Chelmsford, Fontwell and Punchestown
Handicappers' nap
Park Princess (2.30 Fontwell)
Made a winning hurdle debut at Ludlow and looked unfortunate not to follow up in a Listed race at Haydock. Sets a good standard and should be hard to beat.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Record High (1.30 Fontwell)
Possibly hit the front too soon last time, but rallied well after being headed and looks capable of gaining his third win at the track.
Harry March
The Punt nap
Predators Gold (12.50 Punchestown)
Made a fine chasing debut after a lengthy absence for Willie Mullins when beating Supreme winner Slade Steel and can build on that.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Predators Gold (12.50 Punchestown )
Clocked a very good speed figure when winning on his debut last time and a repeat of that performance this afternoon can see him extend his record over fences.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Chola Empire (3.42 Chelmsford)
Course-and-distance winner in October and ran with credit off a higher mark at Southwell, worn down only in the closing stages. Hindered by wide draw and trip last time. Could go close.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Tom Segal's play of the day at Chelmsford
