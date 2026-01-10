Free horse racing tips for Sunday, January 11 at Chelmsford, Fontwell and Punchestown   

Handicappers' nap

Park Princess (2.30 Fontwell)

Made a winning hurdle debut at Ludlow and looked unfortunate not to follow up in a Listed race at Haydock. Sets a good standard and should be hard to beat.

Steve Mason

Park Princess 14:30 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Eyecatcher

Record High (1.30 Fontwell)

Possibly hit the front too soon last time, but rallied well after being headed and looks capable of gaining his third win at the track.

Harry March

Record High 13:30 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Isabelle Ryder (7lb) Tnr: Suzy Smith

The Punt nap

Predators Gold (12.50 Punchestown)

Made a fine chasing debut after a lengthy absence for Willie Mullins when beating Supreme winner Slade Steel and can build on that.

Matt Rennie

Predators Gold 12:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Predators Gold (12.50 Punchestown )

Clocked a very good speed figure when winning on his debut last time and a repeat of that performance this afternoon can see him extend his record over fences.

George Bonds

Predators Gold 12:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Dark horse

Chola Empire (3.42 Chelmsford)

Course-and-distance winner in October and ran with credit off a higher mark at Southwell, worn down only in the closing stages. Hindered by wide draw and trip last time. Could go close.

Tom Gibbings

Chola Empire 15:42 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: David Simcock

