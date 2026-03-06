Free horse racing tips for Saturday, March 7 at Ayr, Sandown and Wolverhampton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Classic Maestro (3.55 Ayr)

Just 1lb higher for a good second behind a subsequent Graded winner at Sandown two starts ago and Jennie Candlish's form has been resurgent recently.

Matt Rennie

Classic Maestro 15:55 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Luke Scott (3lb) Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Handicappers' nap

Only One Blue (1.15 Sandown)

Has improved her RPR with each run since making a winning hurdle debut at Sedgefield and, with Tom Broughton taking 5lb off, looks the pick of the weights on her first run in a handicap.

Steve Mason

Only One Blue 13:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tom Broughton (5lb) Tnr: Max Comley

Eyecatcher

Norn Iron (4.45 Sandown)

A winner over this course and distance last time, he can defy an 8lb rise and follow up with Paul O’Brien back in the saddle.

Henry Thorner

Norn Iron 16:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Dark horse

Heathcliff (3.15 Wolverhampton)

Steps up in grade here but impressed in a recent win at Lingfield over 7f. He looks the pace angle and may prove too tough to peg back as others in the field have stamina doubts.

Liam Watson

Heathcliff 15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

Knighton (1.15 Sandown)

Has improved with each run over hurdles and looks to be on a decent handicap mark if he can improve on the good time he clocked when fourth at Market Rasen last time.

Craig Thake

Knighton 13:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

West Country nap

The Flaggy Shore (3.00 Sandown)

Showed ability at Market Rasen and this track should suit better.

James Stevens

The Flaggy Shore 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Clarke

