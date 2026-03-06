Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Saturday, March 7 at Ayr, Sandown and Wolverhampton

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Classic Maestro (3.55 Ayr)

Just 1lb higher for a good second behind a subsequent Graded winner at Sandown two starts ago and Jennie Candlish's form has been resurgent recently.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Classic Maestro15:55 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Scott (3lb)Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Only One Blue (1.15 Sandown)

Has improved her RPR with each run since making a winning hurdle debut at Sedgefield and, with Tom Broughton taking 5lb off, looks the pick of the weights on her first run in a handicap.
Steve Mason

Silk
Only One Blue13:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Broughton (5lb)Tnr: Max Comley

Eyecatcher

Norn Iron (4.45 Sandown)

A winner over this course and distance last time, he can defy an 8lb rise and follow up with Paul O’Brien back in the saddle.
Henry Thorner

Silk
Norn Iron16:45 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Dark horse

Heathcliff (3.15 Wolverhampton)

Steps up in grade here but impressed in a recent win at Lingfield over 7f. He looks the pace angle and may prove too tough to peg back as others in the field have stamina doubts.
Liam Watson

Silk
Heathcliff15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

Knighton (1.15 Sandown)

Has improved with each run over hurdles and looks to be on a decent handicap mark if he can improve on the good time he clocked when fourth at Market Rasen last time.
Craig Thake

Silk
Knighton13:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Toby Wynne Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

West Country nap

The Flaggy Shore (3.00 Sandown)

Showed ability at Market Rasen and this track should suit better.
James Stevens

Silk
The Flaggy Shore15:00 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Clarke

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown 

Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool 

 'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers