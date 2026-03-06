- More
Free horse racing tips for Saturday, March 7 at Ayr, Sandown and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Classic Maestro (3.55 Ayr)
Just 1lb higher for a good second behind a subsequent Graded winner at Sandown two starts ago and Jennie Candlish's form has been resurgent recently.
Matt Rennie
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20
Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Handicappers' nap
Only One Blue (1.15 Sandown)
Has improved her RPR with each run since making a winning hurdle debut at Sedgefield and, with Tom Broughton taking 5lb off, looks the pick of the weights on her first run in a handicap.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Norn Iron (4.45 Sandown)
A winner over this course and distance last time, he can defy an 8lb rise and follow up with Paul O’Brien back in the saddle.
Henry Thorner
Dark horse
Heathcliff (3.15 Wolverhampton)
Steps up in grade here but impressed in a recent win at Lingfield over 7f. He looks the pace angle and may prove too tough to peg back as others in the field have stamina doubts.
Liam Watson
Speed figures
Knighton (1.15 Sandown)
Has improved with each run over hurdles and looks to be on a decent handicap mark if he can improve on the good time he clocked when fourth at Market Rasen last time.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
The Flaggy Shore (3.00 Sandown)
Showed ability at Market Rasen and this track should suit better.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown
Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
'He's totally unexposed and has shown promise in every run' - Paul Kealy has two for the Imperial Cup among his Saturday tips
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, March 8 at Naas and Warwick
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, March 6 at Ayr, Exeter and Newcastle
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, March 5, at Haydock, Lingfield and Wincanton
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, March 4 at Catterick, Kempton, Southwell and Naas
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, March 3 at Leopardstown, Newcastle and Wolverhampton
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, March 8 at Naas and Warwick
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, March 6 at Ayr, Exeter and Newcastle
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, March 5, at Haydock, Lingfield and Wincanton
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, March 4 at Catterick, Kempton, Southwell and Naas
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, March 3 at Leopardstown, Newcastle and Wolverhampton
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham