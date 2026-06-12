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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 13 at Chester, Sandown and York
The Punt nap
Proud Nation (2.10 Chester)
Looked a nice prospect last year, notably beating a stack of subsequent winners in a good time in a 7f novice in September. He looked stretched by 1m½f on his return, so this drop back in trip looks a good move, and he has more to offer now handicapping.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Winged Messenger (5.25 York)
Finished off last term with four consecutive personal-bests on Racing Post Ratings, taking his seasonal record to three wins from eight starts. Made a fair impression on reappearance at Redcar and is likely to have come on for the run.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Rousing Encore (5.25 York)
Came from further back than the first three when fourth at Carlisle last time and the Ruth Carr-trained course-and-distance winner is back on a handy mark.
Harry March
Speed figures
Turty Tree (4.32 Sandown)
Didn’t handle the track at Newmarket last time, so a line can be put through that. However, he clocked a decent speed figure at Newbury on his penultimate start, in a race which has worked out well. He should have a great chance to break his maiden tag.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Frankies Dream (4.50 York)
He stayed on quite powerfully on his last start at Beverley. He looks one to relish stepping up in trip and should be a factor.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Inner City Blues (4.15 York)
Was much in demand at the Arqana Breeze-Up sales and fancied to make a winning debut for Charlie Appleby after promising work at Moulton Paddocks.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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- Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 12 at Chester, Goodwood, Gowran and York
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 11 at Catterick, Newbury and Nottingham
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 10 at Yarmouth and Kempton
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 9 at Brighton, Carlisle, Salisbury and Southwell
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 8 at Carlisle and Windsor
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia