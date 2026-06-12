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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 13 at Chester, Sandown and York

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The Punt nap

Proud Nation (2.10 Chester)

Looked a nice prospect last year, notably beating a stack of subsequent winners in a good time in a 7f novice in September. He looked stretched by 1m½f on his return, so this drop back in trip looks a good move, and he has more to offer now handicapping.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Proud Nation14:10 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

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Handicappers' nap

Winged Messenger (5.25 York)

Finished off last term with four consecutive personal-bests on Racing Post Ratings, taking his seasonal record to three wins from eight starts. Made a fair impression on reappearance at Redcar and is likely to have come on for the run.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Winged Messenger17:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Kiely-Marshall (5lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

Eyecatcher

Rousing Encore (5.25 York)

Came from further back than the first three when fourth at Carlisle last time and the Ruth Carr-trained course-and-distance winner is back on a handy mark.
Harry March

Silk
Rousing Encore17:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Speed figures

Turty Tree (4.32 Sandown)

Didn’t handle the track at Newmarket last time, so a line can be put through that. However, he clocked a decent speed figure at Newbury on his penultimate start, in a race which has worked out well. He should have a great chance to break his maiden tag.
George Bonds

Silk
Turty Tree16:32 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Frankies Dream (4.50 York)

He stayed on quite powerfully on his last start at Beverley. He looks one to relish stepping up in trip and should be a factor.
Liam Watson

Silk
Frankies Dream16:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Newmarket nap

Inner City Blues (4.15 York) 

Was much in demand at the Arqana Breeze-Up sales and fancied to make a winning debut for Charlie Appleby after promising work at Moulton Paddocks.
David Milnes

Silk
Inner City Blues16:15 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown 

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