Free horse racing tips for Saturday, July 25 at Ascot, York and Newcastle

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The Punt nap

Getreadytorumble (5.20 Ascot)

An unlucky third behind a subsequent Group 1 winner at Naas on his return and has not had much fortune in three starts since. He can take advantage of this return to handicap company with Tom Marquand in the saddle for the first time since his return.

Harry Wilson

Getreadytorumble 17:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Jack Channon

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Handicappers' nap

Fantastic Fox (4.00 Newcastle)

Well treated on several pieces of course-and-distance form in higher grade. He didn't shape badly on his return at York last month and could be worth chancing at this level back on the all-weather.

Paul Curtis

Fantastic Fox 16:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Eyecatcher

Blue Rc (4.45 Ascot)

The James Tate-trained colt ran a belter when second in the Royal Hunt Cup last month and he would have gone even closer if sticking to the near side in the early stages. Compensation awaits.

Richard Russell

Blue Rc 16:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: James Tate

Speed figures

Amazing Journey (2.55 Ascot)

An impressive winner when scoring here last time, clocking a good speed figure in the process. If he handles the step up in trip, he can perform well in this competitive race.

George Bonds

Amazing Journey 14:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Dark horse

Son (3.05 York)

Has been putting in some decent performances in defeat this season, including a good third against better company here last month. Can be forgiven for his poor run last time as he was denied a clear passage. He should be competitive.

Dominic Walton

Son 15:05 York View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket nap

Damysus (2.35 York)

Fancied to shine back over a mile and a quarter after some smart work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Damysus 14:35 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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