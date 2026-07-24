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Free horse racing tips for Saturday, July 25 at Ascot, York and Newcastle
The Punt nap
Getreadytorumble (5.20 Ascot)
An unlucky third behind a subsequent Group 1 winner at Naas on his return and has not had much fortune in three starts since. He can take advantage of this return to handicap company with Tom Marquand in the saddle for the first time since his return.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Fantastic Fox (4.00 Newcastle)
Well treated on several pieces of course-and-distance form in higher grade. He didn't shape badly on his return at York last month and could be worth chancing at this level back on the all-weather.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Blue Rc (4.45 Ascot)
The James Tate-trained colt ran a belter when second in the Royal Hunt Cup last month and he would have gone even closer if sticking to the near side in the early stages. Compensation awaits.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Amazing Journey (2.55 Ascot)
An impressive winner when scoring here last time, clocking a good speed figure in the process. If he handles the step up in trip, he can perform well in this competitive race.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Son (3.05 York)
Has been putting in some decent performances in defeat this season, including a good third against better company here last month. Can be forgiven for his poor run last time as he was denied a clear passage. He should be competitive.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Damysus (2.35 York)
Fancied to shine back over a mile and a quarter after some smart work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
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