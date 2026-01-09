Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Saturday, January 10 at Kempton and Lingfield

Handicappers' nap

Baron Noir (12.20 Kempton)

Beat recent Ffos Las winner Bobby's Nelson at Uttoxeter, but it's his hurdle debut second to the smart Cristal D'Estruval that suggests he could prove a cut above his rivals in an interesting opener.
Steve Mason

Silk
Baron Noir12:20 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

Eyecatcher

Siam Ruby (1.10 Lingfield)

Wasn’t best away on her debut at Chelmsford but her finishing effort was pleasing and she should improve for the in-form Ralph Beckett stable.
Harry March

Silk
Siam Ruby13:10 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

The Punt nap

Leader In The Park (12.55 Kempton)

Course and distance winner for Ben Pauling last year and can defy 4lb rise for fine comeback in defeat at Newbury in November.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Leader In The Park12:55 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Kalif Du Berlais (2.40 Kempton)

Ended last season with a Grade 1 win and posted some good speed figures in his novice campaign. While he disappointed last time, he should come along well with that run under his belt.
George Bonds

Silk
Kalif Du Berlais14:40 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Washington (3.53 Kempton)

Won in stylish fashion on seasonal return at Chepstow in October. Has been well beaten in three starts since, but now only 1lb above that last winning mark and unwise to rule out if on a going day.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Washington15:53 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Megan Fox (7lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

