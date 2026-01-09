- More
Free horse racing tips for Saturday, January 10 at Kempton and Lingfield
Handicappers' nap
Baron Noir (12.20 Kempton)
Beat recent Ffos Las winner Bobby's Nelson at Uttoxeter, but it's his hurdle debut second to the smart Cristal D'Estruval that suggests he could prove a cut above his rivals in an interesting opener.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Siam Ruby (1.10 Lingfield)
Wasn’t best away on her debut at Chelmsford but her finishing effort was pleasing and she should improve for the in-form Ralph Beckett stable.
Harry March
The Punt nap
Leader In The Park (12.55 Kempton)
Course and distance winner for Ben Pauling last year and can defy 4lb rise for fine comeback in defeat at Newbury in November.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Kalif Du Berlais (2.40 Kempton)
Ended last season with a Grade 1 win and posted some good speed figures in his novice campaign. While he disappointed last time, he should come along well with that run under his belt.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Washington (3.53 Kempton)
Won in stylish fashion on seasonal return at Chepstow in October. Has been well beaten in three starts since, but now only 1lb above that last winning mark and unwise to rule out if on a going day.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
