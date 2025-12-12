- More
Free horse racing tips for Saturday, December 13, at Cheltenham
Handicappers' nap
Jubilee Alpha (3.35 Cheltenham)
Successful in a Listed race over course and distance in April, she looked better than ever on her Wincanton reappearance when an error at the second-last hurdle probably cost her victory.
Steve Mason
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Skybet and get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet On Horse Racing
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Eyecatcher
Zertakt (12.40 Cheltenham)
Venetia Williams’ gelding looked to have made a decisive move before slowing at the last and being collared on his Newcastle comeback over 3m6f a fortnight ago. This drop back in trip is probably no bad thing and compensation awaits.
Richard Russell
The Punt nap
Kim Roque (1.50 Cheltenham)
Fascinating contender for Joseph O'Brien and a real eyecatcher when second at the track's November meeting last time.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Colonel Harry (1.50 Cheltenham)
Clocked a very good time when winning on reappearance at Aintree and can go well off a 4lb higher mark for the red-hot Jamie Snowden team.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
Jubilee Alpha (3.35 Cheltenham)
Good second on comeback and can reverse form with Sweet Caryline.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Colonel Harry (1.50 Cheltenham)
Looked to be back on track after his good win at Aintree last time out following a layoff. He's up 4lb after that performance and seems to be well treated based on previous form.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Cheltenham on ITV on Saturday
'He can take advantage at his favourite venue' - our experts give their best bets for Saturday's racing
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, December 12 at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Southwell
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, December 11 at Chelmsford, Punchestown, Taunton and Warwick
- Free horse racing tips for Wednesday, December 10 at Kempton, Hereford and Dundalk
- Free horse racing tips for Tuesday, December 9 at Newcastle and Uttoxeter
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, December 8 at Fontwell, Lingfield and Musselburgh
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, December 12 at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Southwell
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, December 11 at Chelmsford, Punchestown, Taunton and Warwick
- Free horse racing tips for Wednesday, December 10 at Kempton, Hereford and Dundalk
- Free horse racing tips for Tuesday, December 9 at Newcastle and Uttoxeter
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, December 8 at Fontwell, Lingfield and Musselburgh