Free horse racing tips for Saturday, December 13, at Cheltenham

Handicappers' nap

Jubilee Alpha (3.35 Cheltenham)

Successful in a Listed race over course and distance in April, she looked better than ever on her Wincanton reappearance when an error at the second-last hurdle probably cost her victory.
Steve Mason

Silk
Jubilee Alpha15:35 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Eyecatcher

Zertakt (12.40 Cheltenham)

Venetia Williams’ gelding looked to have made a decisive move before slowing at the last and being collared on his Newcastle comeback over 3m6f a fortnight ago. This drop back in trip is probably no bad thing and compensation awaits.
Richard Russell 

Silk
Zertakt12:40 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

The Punt nap

Kim Roque (1.50 Cheltenham)

Fascinating contender for Joseph O'Brien and a real eyecatcher when second at the track's November meeting last time.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Kim Roque13:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Deegan Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Speed figures

Colonel Harry (1.50 Cheltenham)

Clocked a very good time when winning on reappearance at Aintree and can go well off a 4lb higher mark for the red-hot Jamie Snowden team.
Craig Thake

Silk
Colonel Harry13:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

West Country nap

Jubilee Alpha (3.35 Cheltenham)

Good second on comeback and can reverse form with Sweet Caryline.
James Stevens

Silk
Jubilee Alpha15:35 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Colonel Harry (1.50 Cheltenham)

Looked to be back on track after his good win at Aintree last time out following a layoff. He's up 4lb after that performance and seems to be well treated based on previous form.
George Bonds

Silk
Colonel Harry13:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

