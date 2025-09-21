Free horse racing tips for Monday, September 22 at Fontwell, Leicester and Wolverhampton

The Punt nap

Hill Station (2.30 Fontwell)

Finished more than 20 lengths ahead of a subsequent winner at Stratford last time and a 5lb rise should not prevent him from recording back-to-back wins under Luke Scott.

Charlie Huggins

Hill Station 14:30 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Luke Scott (3lb) Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Newmarket nap

Mimi's Magic (5.00 Wolverhampton)

Beaten just a neck when second at Chelmsford last time and has since worked well on the Limekilns for Ed Dunlop.

David Milnes

Mimi's Magic 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Handicappers' nap

Baggot Street (3.18 Leicester)

Came back to form in first-time cheekpieces on her last start on soft ground at Carlisle, keeping on at the finish. If she can get into a prominent early position, then she will require little improvement to get off the mark for Charlie Johnston.

Ainsley Turner

Baggot Street 15:18 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Sneaky Blinder (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Luke Morris's mount has been running to a consistent level and performed better than the bare form here last time as he was caught wide throughout. Returning to 2m for just the second time might unlock some improvement.

Steffan Edwards

Sneaky Blinder 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Robert Stephens

Speed figures

Diligent Henry (6.00 Wolverhampton)

Has achieved his best speed figures over course and distance and can go well back down to his previous winning mark.

George Bonds

Diligent Henry 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Jessica Macey

Dark horse

Four Blondes (5.10 Fairyhouse)

Bolted up in a course-and-distance maiden last season and has slipped to an attractive mark now. Seems to enjoy a bit of cut in the ground and should go well.

Thomas Taylor

Four Blondes 17:10 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Ross O'Sullivan

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

