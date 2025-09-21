- More
Free horse racing tips for Monday, September 22 at Fontwell, Leicester and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Hill Station (2.30 Fontwell)
Finished more than 20 lengths ahead of a subsequent winner at Stratford last time and a 5lb rise should not prevent him from recording back-to-back wins under Luke Scott.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Mimi's Magic (5.00 Wolverhampton)
Beaten just a neck when second at Chelmsford last time and has since worked well on the Limekilns for Ed Dunlop.
David Milnes
Handicappers' nap
Baggot Street (3.18 Leicester)
Came back to form in first-time cheekpieces on her last start on soft ground at Carlisle, keeping on at the finish. If she can get into a prominent early position, then she will require little improvement to get off the mark for Charlie Johnston.
Ainsley Turner
Eyecatcher
Sneaky Blinder (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Luke Morris's mount has been running to a consistent level and performed better than the bare form here last time as he was caught wide throughout. Returning to 2m for just the second time might unlock some improvement.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Diligent Henry (6.00 Wolverhampton)
Has achieved his best speed figures over course and distance and can go well back down to his previous winning mark.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Four Blondes (5.10 Fairyhouse)
Bolted up in a course-and-distance maiden last season and has slipped to an attractive mark now. Seems to enjoy a bit of cut in the ground and should go well.
Thomas Taylor
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
