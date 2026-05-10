Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 11 at Catterick, Roscommon, Southwell, Windsor and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Lheur De Gloire (4.42 Southwell)

Faced some stiff tasks in novices and likely had something amiss when better was expected on his handicap debut as he soon underwent wind surgery. This drop back in trip is a good move and a mark of 96 is unlikely to be beyond him.

Harry Wilson

Lheur De Gloire 16:42 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

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Handicappers' nap

Free Pic (4.30 Catterick)

This thriving mare looked to win with more in hand than the half-length winning margin here last time, making a 3lb rise for that success appear more than fair. Drops in grade to a 0-55 and a Catterick hat-trick looks on the cards.

Paul Curtis

Free Pic 16:30 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith

Eyecatcher

Forlio (7.53 Roscommon)

Shaped with lots of promise on last month's reappearance and makes plenty of appeal now back at arguably his optimum trip of 1m4f.

Marcus Buckland

Forlio 19:53 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Reese Holohan Tnr: Paul W Flynn

Speed figures

Badri (6.17 Windsor)

Back down to a mark he is usually competitive off these days and has a big chance if repeating the figure he clocked when winning over course and distance last summer.

Craig Thake

Badri 18:17 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Michael Herrington

Dark horse

Merrimack (7.17 Windsor)

C&D winner who put in some decent performances on the all-weather over the winter, winning at Chelmsford in January. Was poor last time out at Kempton over 6f, but hopefully a drop back to 5f could spark a revival.

Dominic Walton

Merrimack 19:17 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Chloe Lyons (7lb) Tnr: Stuart Williams

Newmarket nap

Agnes Hathaway (6.30 Wolverhampton)

Michael Bell is fancied to get off the mark with his juveniles for 2026 with this filly who has shown promise on the Between The Ditches gallop.

David Milnes

Agnes Hathaway 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

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