Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Monday, July 28, at Galway, Southwell and Windsor

Handicappers' nap

Tiempo Alegre (6.52 Southwell)

Has been performing with credit on turf for Jack Jones, but her best form has come on the all-weather. Won off a 4lb higher mark over 7f here last December and she's fully 10lb lower than when third behind subsequent winners over course and distance later that month.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Tiempo Alegre18:52 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Jack Jones

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £30 in free bets if you bet £5.

Eyecatcher

Desmond Castle (7.50 Galway)

Did well to finish third at Limerick last time for Joseph O'Brien after being badly hampered after 2f. He should go well off the same mark.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Desmond Castle19:50 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

The Punt nap

Rolling Luck (3.47 Yarmouth)

Improved for the step up in trip when narrowly beaten in a similar event over course and distance last time. He should be suited by this softer ground and can go one better with Alec Voikhansky claiming a valuable 3lb.
Harry Wilson 

Silk
Rolling Luck15:47 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky (3lb)Tnr: S Woods

Enjoying today’s free racing tips? Explore even more expert horse racing tips and in-depth analysis to help you back a winner.

Speed figures

Heaven Knows (7.05 Windsor)

In the frame on all bar three of her nine starts and clocked best speed figure when a close second last time out. Can go one better.
Craig Thake

Silk
Heaven Knows19:05 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Planas (3lb)Tnr: Rae Guest

Newmarket nap

Shouldbeanothering (2.00 Ayr) 

Alice Haynes has a good record at Ayr and her juvenile has been showing up well in his recent work on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Shouldbeanothering14:00 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Alice Haynes

Dark horse

Familiar Dreams (6.40 Galway) 

She was unable to make an impact in her last two starts, but with those being Grade 1s today should be a far easier test. She can go well if she handles the drop in trip.
George Bonds

Silk
Familiar Dreams18:40 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Mr J H Williamson (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read more tipping . . .

Richard Birch's play of the day at Ayr  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three tips from Ayr and Yarmouth on Monday 

£2000 in free bets at Racing Post Free Bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Looking for the best betting offers? Find this week’s top picks across racing, football, golf, and more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inToday's Top Tips
more inToday's Top Tips