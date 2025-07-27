Free horse racing tips for Monday, July 28, at Galway, Southwell and Windsor

Handicappers' nap

Tiempo Alegre (6.52 Southwell)

Has been performing with credit on turf for Jack Jones, but her best form has come on the all-weather. Won off a 4lb higher mark over 7f here last December and she's fully 10lb lower than when third behind subsequent winners over course and distance later that month.

Paul Curtis

Tiempo Alegre 18:52 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Jack Jones

Eyecatcher

Desmond Castle (7.50 Galway)

Did well to finish third at Limerick last time for Joseph O'Brien after being badly hampered after 2f. He should go well off the same mark.

Marcus Buckland

Desmond Castle 19:50 Galway View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

The Punt nap

Rolling Luck (3.47 Yarmouth)

Improved for the step up in trip when narrowly beaten in a similar event over course and distance last time. He should be suited by this softer ground and can go one better with Alec Voikhansky claiming a valuable 3lb.

Harry Wilson

Rolling Luck 15:47 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (3lb) Tnr: S Woods

Speed figures

Heaven Knows (7.05 Windsor)

In the frame on all bar three of her nine starts and clocked best speed figure when a close second last time out. Can go one better.

Craig Thake

Heaven Knows 19:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (3lb) Tnr: Rae Guest

Newmarket nap

Shouldbeanothering (2.00 Ayr)

Alice Haynes has a good record at Ayr and her juvenile has been showing up well in his recent work on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Shouldbeanothering 14:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Alice Haynes

Dark horse

Familiar Dreams (6.40 Galway)

She was unable to make an impact in her last two starts, but with those being Grade 1s today should be a far easier test. She can go well if she handles the drop in trip.

George Bonds

Familiar Dreams 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mr J H Williamson (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

