Free horse racing tips for Monday, July 27 at Ripon, Southwell and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Pickersgill (6.05 Southwell)

A comfortable winner at Southwell in April and ran her best race since when second on her first start back at that course this month. Pulled too hard when a beaten favourite at Wolverhampton last time and could be suited by this drop in trip now returning to a track that suits her well.

Harry Wilson

Pickersgill 18:05 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Iain Jardine

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Handicappers' nap

My Old Mate (8.30 Windsor)

Progressing nicely this year, finishing clear with a subsequent winner over a mile here last month. The extra two furlongs should suit and a 5lb rise looks more than manageable for one bred to do a fair bit better yet.

Paul Curtis

My Old Mate 20:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

Eyecatcher

Eleven Eighty Two (7.40 Ripon)

Toby Moore’s mount showed plenty of speed early last time and is fancied to make a winning handicap debut.

David Toft

Eleven Eighty Two 19:40 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: Ben Haslam

Speed figures

Chalk Mountain (5.00 Southwell)

Has clocked some good speed figures since moving to Zoe Hawkins and can give a good account back down to his previous winning mark on his all-weather return.

George Bonds

Chalk Mountain 17:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alfie Redman (7lb) Tnr: Zoe Hawkins

Dark horse

Maelstrom (7.28 Windsor)

Good performer last season, managing to land a hat-trick in May. Followed that up with some decent efforts in strong contests at York and Newbury. Poor final run of 2025 on the all-weather at Newcastle. This is his first run for eight months and needs to bounce back.

Dominic Walton

Maelstrom 19:28 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan Tnr: Stuart Williams

Newmarket nap

Breakdancer (5.00 Southwell)

Posted unsuitably wide at Kempton last time, Simon and Ed Crisford's handicapper has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes

Breakdancer 17:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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