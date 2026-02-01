Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 2, at Kempton, Southwell and Leopardstown

Handicappers' nap

Graecia (2.35 Kempton)

Charlie Longsdon's mare has been running consistently well in defeat since winning at Worcester in September and should again give supporters a good run for their money in an open-looking handicap.
Steve Mason

Silk
Graecia14:35 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Daire McConville (7lb)Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £50 in free bets when you bet £10

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 On Horse Racing

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Generous odds on horse racing
CLAIM OFFER

Eyecatcher

Check The Score (4.27 Southwell)

A ready winner on his last start over fences when upped to this trip, the Fergal O’Brien-trained eight-year-old can follow up on his reappearance back over hurdles.
Henry Thorner

Silk
Check The Score16:27 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Hogan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

The Punt nap

Youdecide (1.27 Kempton)

Ben Pauling's six-year-old ran well over an inadequate trip when fourth on his chasing debut behind a couple of subsequent winners at Warwick in December. The big step up in distance on a right-handed track should play more to his strengths.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Youdecide13:27 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Wilstar (2.12 Southwell)

Achieved a good speed figure at Ayr earlier last month when finishing second. This looks like an easier test and he should be able to break his maiden tag over hurdles.
Liam Watson

Silk
Wilstar14:12 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Brogan Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Jalon D'Oudairies (1.15 Leopardstown)

Showed top-class bumper form before being sidelined. Returned from 620-day absence when runner-up on hurdles debut at Cork and again filled the same spot last time out. Step up in trip is likely to suit and the ground conditions should hold no fears.
Tom Gibbings   

Silk
Jalon d'Oudairies13:15 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read more here

Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell 

Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Kempton, Leopardstown and Wolverhampton on Monday 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers