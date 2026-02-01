- More
Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 2, at Kempton, Southwell and Leopardstown
Handicappers' nap
Graecia (2.35 Kempton)
Charlie Longsdon's mare has been running consistently well in defeat since winning at Worcester in September and should again give supporters a good run for their money in an open-looking handicap.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Check The Score (4.27 Southwell)
A ready winner on his last start over fences when upped to this trip, the Fergal O’Brien-trained eight-year-old can follow up on his reappearance back over hurdles.
Henry Thorner
The Punt nap
Youdecide (1.27 Kempton)
Ben Pauling's six-year-old ran well over an inadequate trip when fourth on his chasing debut behind a couple of subsequent winners at Warwick in December. The big step up in distance on a right-handed track should play more to his strengths.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Wilstar (2.12 Southwell)
Achieved a good speed figure at Ayr earlier last month when finishing second. This looks like an easier test and he should be able to break his maiden tag over hurdles.
Liam Watson
Dark horse
Jalon D'Oudairies (1.15 Leopardstown)
Showed top-class bumper form before being sidelined. Returned from 620-day absence when runner-up on hurdles debut at Cork and again filled the same spot last time out. Step up in trip is likely to suit and the ground conditions should hold no fears.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Kempton, Leopardstown and Wolverhampton on Monday
