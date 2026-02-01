Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 2, at Kempton, Southwell and Leopardstown

Handicappers' nap

Graecia (2.35 Kempton)

Charlie Longsdon's mare has been running consistently well in defeat since winning at Worcester in September and should again give supporters a good run for their money in an open-looking handicap.

Steve Mason

Graecia 14:35 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Daire McConville (7lb) Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Eyecatcher

Check The Score (4.27 Southwell)

A ready winner on his last start over fences when upped to this trip, the Fergal O’Brien-trained eight-year-old can follow up on his reappearance back over hurdles.

Henry Thorner

Check The Score 16:27 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

The Punt nap

Youdecide (1.27 Kempton)

Ben Pauling's six-year-old ran well over an inadequate trip when fourth on his chasing debut behind a couple of subsequent winners at Warwick in December. The big step up in distance on a right-handed track should play more to his strengths.

Harry Wilson

Youdecide 13:27 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Wilstar (2.12 Southwell)

Achieved a good speed figure at Ayr earlier last month when finishing second. This looks like an easier test and he should be able to break his maiden tag over hurdles.

Liam Watson

Wilstar 14:12 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Kevin Brogan Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Jalon D'Oudairies (1.15 Leopardstown)

Showed top-class bumper form before being sidelined. Returned from 620-day absence when runner-up on hurdles debut at Cork and again filled the same spot last time out. Step up in trip is likely to suit and the ground conditions should hold no fears.

Tom Gibbings

Jalon d'Oudairies 13:15 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

