Free horse racing tips for Friday, November 7 at Exeter, Newcastle and Dundalk
Handicappers' nap
Kitty Foyle (1.15 Exeter)
Tapped for toe in a steadily run Stratford handicap hurdle last time but the combination of a longer trip and bigger field should play to her strengths.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
After Love (4.00 Newcastle)
In-form filly didn't always see daylight when a close third at Wolverhampton last time. The winner scored again on Tuesday and that earlier form looks set for a further polish.
Richard Russell
The Punt nap
Kitty Foyle (1.15 Exeter)
Shaped well on her return to hurdles at Stratford last month after a couple of good runs on the Flat. A 1lb drop leaves her on an attractive mark, especially as this slightly longer trip on a more testing track should suit.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Lovat Scout (5.00 Newcastle)
Good speed figure at Southwell last time when winning in good fashion. Unpenalised for that victory and should run another big race.
Liam Watson
Dark horse
Pink Oxalis (6.45 Dundalk)
Busily campaigned but continues to thrive on racing, finishing strongly last time on her first run in stakes company, and could notch her second course-and-distance win.
Thomas Taylor
West Country
Loki's Mischief (4.10 Exeter)
Should improve for step up in trip and has potential off a low mark. Harry Cobden an eye-catching booking.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
