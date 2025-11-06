Free horse racing tips for Friday, November 7 at Exeter, Newcastle and Dundalk

Handicappers' nap

Kitty Foyle (1.15 Exeter)

Tapped for toe in a steadily run Stratford handicap hurdle last time but the combination of a longer trip and bigger field should play to her strengths.

Steve Mason

Kitty Foyle 13:15 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Robbie David (7lb) Tnr: Daisy Hitchins

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £40 in free bets when you bet £10 .

Eyecatcher

After Love (4.00 Newcastle)

In-form filly didn't always see daylight when a close third at Wolverhampton last time. The winner scored again on Tuesday and that earlier form looks set for a further polish.

Richard Russell

After Love 16:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

The Punt nap

Kitty Foyle (1.15 Exeter)

Shaped well on her return to hurdles at Stratford last month after a couple of good runs on the Flat. A 1lb drop leaves her on an attractive mark, especially as this slightly longer trip on a more testing track should suit.

Harry Wilson

Kitty Foyle 13:15 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Robbie David (7lb) Tnr: Daisy Hitchins

Speed figures

Lovat Scout (5.00 Newcastle)

Good speed figure at Southwell last time when winning in good fashion. Unpenalised for that victory and should run another big race.

Liam Watson

Lovat Scout 17:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Pink Oxalis (6.45 Dundalk)

Busily campaigned but continues to thrive on racing, finishing strongly last time on her first run in stakes company, and could notch her second course-and-distance win.

Thomas Taylor

Pink Oxalis 18:45 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Kearney Tnr: Stephen Thorne

West Country

Loki's Mischief (4.10 Exeter)

Should improve for step up in trip and has potential off a low mark. Harry Cobden an eye-catching booking.

James Stevens

Loki's Mischief 16:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Chester Williams

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Exeter



The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Exeter on Friday

Exeter Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.