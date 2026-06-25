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Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 26 at the Curragh, Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth
The Punt nap
Vantheman (7.28 Newcastle)
Did well to go down by just half a length at Thirsk last time, having been up with the pace in a race run in a good time. He's unbeaten in two starts at Newcastle and looks well treated off an unchanged mark.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Magic Music (11.45 Doncaster)
From a family the Steph Hollinshead yard have done well with, this lightly raced filly got off the mark in good style over course and distance earlier this month. Fairly treated off a 4lb higher, there should be more to come.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Trean (4.33 Curragh)
Paddy Twomey’s colt caught the eye when finishing strongly on his debut at Fairyhouse and should have learnt plenty from that experience.
Harry March
Speed figures
Kylian (7.28 Newcastle)
Has been running poorly of late on the turf but returns to the all-weather, where he clocked his best speed figure, and to a venue where he has won on both starts.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Kylian (7.28 Newcastle)
Hopefully going back to the all-weather can bring a return to form. He is unbeaten in two runs over course and distance.
Sam Hardy
Newmarket nap
Zigazig Ah (11.00 Yarmouth)
Ran a promising first race at Lingfield to be second for Richard Spencer and fancied to go one better.
Read more tipping here:
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Newcastle
Newcastle Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
'He can beat the €2.3m newcomer' - red-hot Irish tipster David Jennings has five Curragh fancies on Friday
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