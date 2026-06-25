Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 26 at the Curragh, Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth

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The Punt nap

Vantheman (7.28 Newcastle)

Did well to go down by just half a length at Thirsk last time, having been up with the pace in a race run in a good time. He's unbeaten in two starts at Newcastle and looks well treated off an unchanged mark.

Harry Wilson

Vantheman 19:28 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

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Handicappers' nap

Magic Music (11.45 Doncaster)

From a family the Steph Hollinshead yard have done well with, this lightly raced filly got off the mark in good style over course and distance earlier this month. Fairly treated off a 4lb higher, there should be more to come.

Paul Curtis

Magic Music 11:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Luke Catton (3lb) Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

Eyecatcher

Trean (4.33 Curragh)

Paddy Twomey’s colt caught the eye when finishing strongly on his debut at Fairyhouse and should have learnt plenty from that experience.

Harry March

Trean 16:33 Curragh View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Speed figures

Kylian (7.28 Newcastle)

Has been running poorly of late on the turf but returns to the all-weather, where he clocked his best speed figure, and to a venue where he has won on both starts.

Craig Thake

Kylian 19:28 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Robert Cowell

Dark horse

Kylian (7.28 Newcastle)

Hopefully going back to the all-weather can bring a return to form. He is unbeaten in two runs over course and distance.

Sam Hardy

Kylian 19:28 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Robert Cowell

Newmarket nap

Zigazig Ah (11.00 Yarmouth)

Ran a promising first race at Lingfield to be second for Richard Spencer and fancied to go one better.

Zigazig Ah 11:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

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