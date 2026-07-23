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Free horse racing tips for Friday, July 24 at Ascot, Chepstow, Thirsk and Sandown
The Punt nap
Walson's Law (4.40 Ascot)
Encouraging reappearance over an inadequate trip at Ascot in May but saw no daylight at Goodwood next time and was ridden more forward than was often the case last time. Well handicapped on last year's form and should have this run to suit.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Eutropia (7.01 Chepstow)
Has progressed well since getting off the mark in early March, posting career bests against improving rivals on her last two starts. Went close at Epsom last week and holds sound claims off the same mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Sorrengail (2.20 Ascot)
Charlie Appleby’s filly was the apparent second string on her debut at Newmarket a fortnight ago but finished with a flourish in a close fourth. She’s a firm candidate to take a good step forward.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Theory Of Tides (4.05 Ascot)
Had some decent form for the Gosdens but the figure he clocked at Sandown last time suggests he may well have improved for the move to Jamie Osborne.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Irish Dancer (5.27 Thirsk)
Course-and-distance winner who was an excellent second here last month. Two disappointing efforts since and needs to bounce back.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Hot And Cold (6.55 Sandown)
Sir Mark Prescott's filly shapes as if this step up to 1m2f should suit after her close second over a mile at Ascot last time.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
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