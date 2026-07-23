Free horse racing tips for Friday, July 24 at Ascot, Chepstow, Thirsk and Sandown

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The Punt nap

Walson's Law (4.40 Ascot)

Encouraging reappearance over an inadequate trip at Ascot in May but saw no daylight at Goodwood next time and was ridden more forward than was often the case last time. Well handicapped on last year's form and should have this run to suit.

Harry Wilson

Walson's Law 16:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

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Handicappers' nap

Eutropia (7.01 Chepstow)

Has progressed well since getting off the mark in early March, posting career bests against improving rivals on her last two starts. Went close at Epsom last week and holds sound claims off the same mark.

Paul Curtis

Eutropia 19:01 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Adrian Wintle

Eyecatcher

Sorrengail (2.20 Ascot)

Charlie Appleby’s filly was the apparent second string on her debut at Newmarket a fortnight ago but finished with a flourish in a close fourth. She’s a firm candidate to take a good step forward.

Richard Russell

Sorrengail 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Speed figures

Theory Of Tides (4.05 Ascot)

Had some decent form for the Gosdens but the figure he clocked at Sandown last time suggests he may well have improved for the move to Jamie Osborne.

Craig Thake

Theory Of Tides 16:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Dark horse

Irish Dancer (5.27 Thirsk)

Course-and-distance winner who was an excellent second here last month. Two disappointing efforts since and needs to bounce back.

Dominic Walton

Irish Dancer 17:27 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Hope Regan (7lb) Tnr: Declan Carroll

Newmarket nap

Hot And Cold (6.55 Sandown)

Sir Mark Prescott's filly shapes as if this step up to 1m2f should suit after her close second over a mile at Ascot last time.

David Milnes

Hot And Cold 18:55 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

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