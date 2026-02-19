- More
Free horse racing tips for Friday, February 20 at Southwell and Warwick
The Punt nap
Wonder (5.30 Southwell)
James Fanshawe sends one runner to the Friday Night Live fixture and has booked Oisin Murphy to ride. Wonder's two best runs have been at Southwell and he was beaten only a neck last time. Cheekpieces go on and he's still 2lb below his last winning mark.
Oliver Barnard
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20.
Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Handicappers' nap
Sage Green (3.35 Warwick)
Course-and-distance winner who has slipped to a good mark and, with Paddy Hanlon taking off 5lb, is of interest following an encouraging run on his first start after a wind op at Kempton this month.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Eligible (8.30 Southwell)
Better than ever at the age of ten and can make it four wins in a row.
Richard Young
Speed figures
Chola Empire (4.58 Southwell)
Course regular who has posted some good speed figures at Southwell. Back down to his last winning mark and holds strong claims.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Existent (8.00 Southwell)
Won competitive race over course and distance last time. Smart claimer in the saddle again and should go well.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read more here:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Southwell
The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard has three selections from Ffos Las and Southwell
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday February 19 at Sedgefield, Huntingdon, Newcastle and Thurles
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, February 18 at Kempton, Ludlow and Southwell
- Free horse racing tips for Tuesday, February 17, at Market Rasen, Newbury and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 16, at Carlisle and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, February 15, at Punchestown and Musselburgh
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday February 19 at Sedgefield, Huntingdon, Newcastle and Thurles
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, February 18 at Kempton, Ludlow and Southwell
- Free horse racing tips for Tuesday, February 17, at Market Rasen, Newbury and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 16, at Carlisle and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, February 15, at Punchestown and Musselburgh