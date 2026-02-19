Free horse racing tips for Friday, February 20 at Southwell and Warwick

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Wonder (5.30 Southwell)

James Fanshawe sends one runner to the Friday Night Live fixture and has booked Oisin Murphy to ride. Wonder's two best runs have been at Southwell and he was beaten only a neck last time. Cheekpieces go on and he's still 2lb below his last winning mark.

Oliver Barnard

Wonder 17:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Fanshawe

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20 .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Handicappers' nap

Sage Green (3.35 Warwick)

Course-and-distance winner who has slipped to a good mark and, with Paddy Hanlon taking off 5lb, is of interest following an encouraging run on his first start after a wind op at Kempton this month.

Steve Mason

Sage Green 15:35 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Paddy Hanlon (5lb) Tnr: Syd Hosie

Eyecatcher

Eligible (8.30 Southwell)

Better than ever at the age of ten and can make it four wins in a row.

Richard Young

Eligible 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Speed figures

Chola Empire (4.58 Southwell)

Course regular who has posted some good speed figures at Southwell. Back down to his last winning mark and holds strong claims.

George Bonds

Chola Empire 16:58 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: David Simcock

Dark horse

Existent (8.00 Southwell)

Won competitive race over course and distance last time. Smart claimer in the saddle again and should go well.

Dominic Walton

Existent 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Dace (5lb) Tnr: Stuart Williams

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read more here:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Southwell

The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard has three selections from Ffos Las and Southwell

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.