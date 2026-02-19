Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Friday, February 20 at Southwell and Warwick

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Wonder (5.30 Southwell)

James Fanshawe sends one runner to the Friday Night Live fixture and has booked Oisin Murphy to ride. Wonder's two best runs have been at Southwell and he was beaten only a neck last time. Cheekpieces go on and he's still 2lb below his last winning mark.
Oliver Barnard

Silk
Wonder17:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Fanshawe

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Sage Green (3.35 Warwick)

Course-and-distance winner who has slipped to a good mark and, with Paddy Hanlon taking off 5lb, is of interest following an encouraging run on his first start after a wind op at Kempton this month.
Steve Mason

 

Silk
Sage Green15:35 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Hanlon (5lb)Tnr: Syd Hosie

Eyecatcher

Eligible (8.30 Southwell)

Better than ever at the age of ten and can make it four wins in a row.
Richard Young

Silk
Eligible20:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Speed figures

Chola Empire (4.58 Southwell)

Course regular who has posted some good speed figures at Southwell. Back down to his last winning mark and holds strong claims.
George Bonds

Silk
Chola Empire16:58 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: David Simcock

Dark horse

Existent (8.00 Southwell)

Won competitive race over course and distance last time. Smart claimer in the saddle again and should go well.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Existent20:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Dace (5lb)Tnr: Stuart Williams

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read more here:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Southwell 

The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard has three selections from Ffos Las and Southwell  

 Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers