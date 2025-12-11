Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Friday, December 12 at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Southwell

Handicappers' nap

For Gina (2.33 Doncaster)

The form of her Fontwell reappearance win was given a boost when runner-up Happy Returns won easily next time up at Wincanton. She should make a bold bid to follow up off just a 3lb higher mark.
Steve Mason

Silk
For Gina14:33 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Eyecatcher

Kel Du Large (1.15 Cheltenham)

The Jane Williams–trained gelding, a Listed bumper winner at this track, may prove leniently treated off a mark of 114 on his handicap debut.
Henry Thorner

Silk
Kel Du Large13:15 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

The Punt nap

Top Target (12.15 Doncaster)

A close third on his chasing debut despite racing over an inadequate trip on ground likely too quick. This point winner has conditions in his favour and can continue a good spell for his in-form stable.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Top Target12:15 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls

Speed figures

Old Park Star (12.05 Cheltenham)

Posted an impressive speed figure when winning on his debut last time out and a repeat of that performance should make him hard to beat.
George Bonds

Silk
Old Park Star12:05 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

Fugitif (2.25 Cheltenham)

Saves his best for the New course and has a great record at this meeting. Can step forward from comeback effort.
James Stevens

Silk
Fugitif14:25 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Maggs (5lb)Tnr: Richard Hobson

Dark horse

Alrazeen (7.30 Southwell)

Out of form when last seen but he returns from a break on his last winning mark in a race he won last year.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Alrazeen19:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

