Free horse racing tips for Friday, December 12 at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Southwell

Handicappers' nap

For Gina (2.33 Doncaster)

The form of her Fontwell reappearance win was given a boost when runner-up Happy Returns won easily next time up at Wincanton. She should make a bold bid to follow up off just a 3lb higher mark.

Steve Mason

For Gina 14:33 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Skybet and get £40 in free bets when you bet £10

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Eyecatcher

Kel Du Large (1.15 Cheltenham)

The Jane Williams–trained gelding, a Listed bumper winner at this track, may prove leniently treated off a mark of 114 on his handicap debut.

Henry Thorner

Kel Du Large 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

The Punt nap

Top Target (12.15 Doncaster)

A close third on his chasing debut despite racing over an inadequate trip on ground likely too quick. This point winner has conditions in his favour and can continue a good spell for his in-form stable.

Harry Wilson

Top Target 12:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls

Speed figures

Old Park Star (12.05 Cheltenham)

Posted an impressive speed figure when winning on his debut last time out and a repeat of that performance should make him hard to beat.

George Bonds

Old Park Star 12:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

Fugitif (2.25 Cheltenham)

Saves his best for the New course and has a great record at this meeting. Can step forward from comeback effort.

James Stevens

Fugitif 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Maggs (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hobson

Dark horse

Alrazeen (7.30 Southwell)

Out of form when last seen but he returns from a break on his last winning mark in a race he won last year.

Jake Aldrich

Alrazeen 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.