Free horse racing tips for Friday, December 12 at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Southwell
Handicappers' nap
For Gina (2.33 Doncaster)
The form of her Fontwell reappearance win was given a boost when runner-up Happy Returns won easily next time up at Wincanton. She should make a bold bid to follow up off just a 3lb higher mark.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Kel Du Large (1.15 Cheltenham)
The Jane Williams–trained gelding, a Listed bumper winner at this track, may prove leniently treated off a mark of 114 on his handicap debut.
Henry Thorner
The Punt nap
Top Target (12.15 Doncaster)
A close third on his chasing debut despite racing over an inadequate trip on ground likely too quick. This point winner has conditions in his favour and can continue a good spell for his in-form stable.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Old Park Star (12.05 Cheltenham)
Posted an impressive speed figure when winning on his debut last time out and a repeat of that performance should make him hard to beat.
George Bonds
West Country nap
Fugitif (2.25 Cheltenham)
Saves his best for the New course and has a great record at this meeting. Can step forward from comeback effort.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Alrazeen (7.30 Southwell)
Out of form when last seen but he returns from a break on his last winning mark in a race he won last year.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
