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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Friday, April 17 at Ayr, Bath and Newbury

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The Punt nap

Lance Les Des (1.45 Ayr)

Has shaped nicely over hurdles for Nick Alexander since catching the eye travelling ominously well when third in a bumper behind subsequent Grade 2 winner Hollygrove Cha Cha. He got off the mark over this course and distance last time and looks on a workable mark now back in a handicap.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Lance Les Des13:45 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: N W Alexander

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Handicappers' nap

Woodland Park (4.43 Ayr)

Has been running consistently well in defeat for Olly Murphy since being switched to handicap company and was unfortunate to run into Dan Skelton improver when upped to this trip at Wetherby. Upped 3lb for that but remains on a good mark.
Steve Mason

Silk
Woodland Park16:43 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Eyecatcher

Alvin (5.52 Bath)

George Scott's representative went down by just a neck at Lingfield last time, despite suffering early interference and a wide trip. He's only 1lb higher in this.
Marcus Buckland
Silk
Alvin17:52 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott

Speed figures

Change Sings (5.25 Newbury)

Clocked best speed figure last season when second in this race a year ago off a 2lb higher mark. Given the same prep run at Kempton this year too.
Craig Thake
Silk
Change Sings17:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: George Downing Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Dark horse

Halla Bil Zain (6.52 Bath)

Showed signs of useful form when placing four times for Owen Burrows last season. Now trained by Grace Harris, he comes here after a poor run at Doncaster, but now that fitness is assured, improvement should come.
Liam Watson

Silk
Halla Bil Zain18:52 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Grace Harris

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr 

Ayr Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool on day one of the Scottish Grand National meeting 

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