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Free horseracing tips for Friday, April 17 at Ayr, Bath and Newbury
The Punt nap
Lance Les Des (1.45 Ayr)
Has shaped nicely over hurdles for Nick Alexander since catching the eye travelling ominously well when third in a bumper behind subsequent Grade 2 winner Hollygrove Cha Cha. He got off the mark over this course and distance last time and looks on a workable mark now back in a handicap.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Woodland Park (4.43 Ayr)
Has been running consistently well in defeat for Olly Murphy since being switched to handicap company and was unfortunate to run into Dan Skelton improver when upped to this trip at Wetherby. Upped 3lb for that but remains on a good mark.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Alvin (5.52 Bath)
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Change Sings (5.25 Newbury)
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Halla Bil Zain (6.52 Bath)
Showed signs of useful form when placing four times for Owen Burrows last season. Now trained by Grace Harris, he comes here after a poor run at Doncaster, but now that fitness is assured, improvement should come.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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