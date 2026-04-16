Free horseracing tips for Friday, April 17 at Ayr, Bath and Newbury

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The Punt nap

Lance Les Des (1.45 Ayr)

Has shaped nicely over hurdles for Nick Alexander since catching the eye travelling ominously well when third in a bumper behind subsequent Grade 2 winner Hollygrove Cha Cha. He got off the mark over this course and distance last time and looks on a workable mark now back in a handicap.

Harry Wilson

Lance Les Des 13:45 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: N W Alexander

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Handicappers' nap

Woodland Park (4.43 Ayr)

Has been running consistently well in defeat for Olly Murphy since being switched to handicap company and was unfortunate to run into Dan Skelton improver when upped to this trip at Wetherby. Upped 3lb for that but remains on a good mark.

Steve Mason

Woodland Park 16:43 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Eyecatcher

Alvin (5.52 Bath)

George Scott's representative went down by just a neck at Lingfield last time, despite suffering early interference and a wide trip. He's only 1lb higher in this.

Marcus Buckland Alvin 17:52 Bath View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott Marcus Buckland

Speed figures

Change Sings (5.25 Newbury)

Clocked best speed figure last season when second in this race a year ago off a 2lb higher mark. Given the same prep run at Kempton this year too.

Craig Thake Change Sings 17:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Downing Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton Craig Thake

Dark horse

Halla Bil Zain (6.52 Bath)

Showed signs of useful form when placing four times for Owen Burrows last season. Now trained by Grace Harris, he comes here after a poor run at Doncaster, but now that fitness is assured, improvement should come.

Liam Watson

Halla Bil Zain 18:52 Bath View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Grace Harris

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

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