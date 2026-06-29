- More
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 30 at Ffos Las, Musselburgh, Roscommon and Salisbury
The Punt nap
Forever Glamorous (8.09 Ffos Las)
Was undone by a wide draw when only fifth at Bath last time but had gone close on his two previous starts. Has been found a weak race to break his maiden for Christopher Mason.
Harry Wilson
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Skybet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20
Get £50 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Handicappers' nap
Wee Mary (5.05 Musselburgh)
Her two standout runs on Racing Post Ratings this season have been over this course and distance. Turned out quickly after a good second in the latest.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Ashikita (8.30 Roscommon)
Johnny Murtagh’s lightly raced five-year-old shaped nicely as a 125-1 shot on his recent return from a long absence and can kick on from that performance.
David Toft
Speed figures
Chally Chute (8.00 Roscommon)
Very progressive last term and still looked on the upgrade when second on his seasonal reappearance 11 days ago.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Abduction (4.00 Musselburgh)
Course and distance winner who was a very respectable third last time out at Ayr. Should not be far away if able to build on that run.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Hot and Cold (5.10 Salisbury)
Sir Mark Prescott's filly could be well treated off a mark of 75 and is fit from recent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Read more tipping for Tuesday's racing here:
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
'He should be hard to beat off the same mark' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the cards
Musselburgh Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Musselburgh
'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 29 at Ffos Las, Kempton, Pontefract and Windsor
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 28 at the Curragh and Wolverhampton
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 27 at the Curragh, Newcastle
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 26 at the Curragh, Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 25 at Nottingham, Newcastle, Newmarket and Hamilton
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 29 at Ffos Las, Kempton, Pontefract and Windsor
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 28 at the Curragh and Wolverhampton
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 27 at the Curragh, Newcastle
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 26 at the Curragh, Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 25 at Nottingham, Newcastle, Newmarket and Hamilton