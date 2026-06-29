Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 30 at Ffos Las, Musselburgh, Roscommon and Salisbury

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The Punt nap

Forever Glamorous (8.09 Ffos Las)

Was undone by a wide draw when only fifth at Bath last time but had gone close on his two previous starts. Has been found a weak race to break his maiden for Christopher Mason.

Harry Wilson

Forever Glamorous 20:09 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan Tnr: Christopher Mason

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Handicappers' nap

Wee Mary (5.05 Musselburgh)

Her two standout runs on Racing Post Ratings this season have been over this course and distance. Turned out quickly after a good second in the latest.

Ainsley Scorah

Wee Mary 17:05 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Amie Waugh (3lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Ashikita (8.30 Roscommon)

Johnny Murtagh’s lightly raced five-year-old shaped nicely as a 125-1 shot on his recent return from a long absence and can kick on from that performance.

David Toft

Ashikita 20:30 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Speed figures

Chally Chute (8.00 Roscommon)

Very progressive last term and still looked on the upgrade when second on his seasonal reappearance 11 days ago.

Craig Thake

Chally Chute 20:00 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Donagh O'Connor Tnr: Ross O'Sullivan

Dark horse

Abduction (4.00 Musselburgh)

Course and distance winner who was a very respectable third last time out at Ayr. Should not be far away if able to build on that run.

Dominic Walton

Abduction 16:00 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Jake Dickson (7lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket nap

Hot and Cold (5.10 Salisbury)

Sir Mark Prescott's filly could be well treated off a mark of 75 and is fit from recent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Hot And Cold 17:10 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Read more tipping for Tuesday's racing here:

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing



'He should be hard to beat off the same mark' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the cards

Musselburgh Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Musselburgh

'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday

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