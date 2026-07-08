Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 9 at Epsom and Newmarket

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The Punt nap

Asmen Warrior (5.20 Newmarket)

Can be forgiven his last run as he was slowly into stride on ground softer than ideal. The return of a visor, which he wore when going down by a head in a mile handicap at Windsor the start before (career-best Racing Post Rating), and better ground can help him bounce back.

Harry Wilson

Asmen Warrior 17:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: James Owen

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Handicappers' nap

Silver Trumpet (7.15 Epsom)

Wide-margin winner over course and distance last August. Only 3lb higher now and can put a lesser effort on Tapeta last time behind him.

Paul Curtis

Silver Trumpet 19:15 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eyecatcher

Point Of Law (1.50 Newmarket)

Kept on well when fourth in the Queen’s Vase despite being hampered and forced to challenge wide around the home bend. Open to plenty of progress and may be able to record a second win with a smoother passage.

Henry Thorner

Point Of Law 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Oxagon (4.45 Newmarket)

Reverts to a mile after failing to stay further on his last two starts. A reproduction of speed figures clocked in Group 1 company would be plenty good enough here.

Craig Thake

Oxagon 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Ten Carat Harry (3.00 Newmarket)

Has been in good form lately, including a good third at Royal Ascot last time. Remains on the same mark and going back up in trip should pose no issues.

George Bonds

Ten Carat Harry 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Newmarket nap

Point Of Law (1.50 Newmarket)

John and Thady Gosden's colt had a spin on the July course before he finished fourth at Royal Ascot last time, which should stand him in good stead.

David Milnes

Point Of Law 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

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