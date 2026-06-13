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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 14 at Cork, Doncaster and Salisbury
The Punt nap
Alpha Capture (4.05 Doncaster)
Back to form when second over a stiff 6f at Pontefract last time and capable of building on that now that he returns to 7f, a trip which suits.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Rousham (3.30 Doncaster)
Showed improved form to win on his handicap debut last month under Faye McManoman. A 3lb rise in the weights looks fair enough and the third went very close at Hamilton last week.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Brunhilde (3.47 Salisbury)
The George Boughey-trained filly made some late headway following a slow start on her debut at Southwell over a mile and she’s bred to be suited by this longer trip.
Harry March
Speed figures
Oh Cecelia (3.38 Cork)
The Ken Condon-trained filly is a two-time course-and distance-winner and is still improving based on her career-best speed figure in defeat at Naas last time.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Onemorenomore (5.15 Doncaster)
Not won since October 2024, but that did come at Doncaster. Took a step back in the right direction when third at Beverley last month in first attempt over a mile. Interesting off current handicap mark.
Rob Sutton
Newmarket nap
Brunhilde (3.47 Salisbury)
George Boughey's filly should be suited by going up in trip and has worked well on the peat moss gallop of late.
David Milnes
Read more tipping here:
Doncaster Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
'This distance could unlock plenty of improvement' - Conor Fennelly with two picks at Cork on Sunday
Tom Segal is taking on red-hot favourite Diamond Necklace in Sunday's Prix de Diane
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