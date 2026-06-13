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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 14 at Cork, Doncaster and Salisbury

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The Punt nap

Alpha Capture (4.05 Doncaster)

Back to form when second over a stiff 6f at Pontefract last time and capable of building on that now that he returns to 7f, a trip which suits.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Alpha Capture16:05 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Fell

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Handicappers' nap

Rousham (3.30 Doncaster)

Showed improved form to win on his handicap debut last month under Faye McManoman. A 3lb rise in the weights looks fair enough and the third went very close at Hamilton last week.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Rousham15:30 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Eyecatcher

Brunhilde (3.47 Salisbury)

The George Boughey-trained filly made some late headway following a slow start on her debut at Southwell over a mile and she’s bred to be suited by this longer trip.
Harry March

Silk
Brunhilde15:47 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Oh Cecelia (3.38 Cork)

The Ken Condon-trained filly is a two-time course-and distance-winner and is still improving based on her career-best speed figure in defeat at Naas last time.
Craig Thake

Silk
Oh Cecelia15:38 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: K J Condon

Dark horse

Onemorenomore (5.15 Doncaster)

Not won since October 2024, but that did come at Doncaster. Took a step back in the right direction when third at Beverley last month in first attempt over a mile. Interesting off current handicap mark.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Onemorenomore17:15 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Philip McBride

Newmarket nap

Brunhilde (3.47 Salisbury) 

George Boughey's filly should be suited by going up in trip and has worked well on the peat moss gallop of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Brunhilde15:47 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Read more tipping here:

Doncaster Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

'This distance could unlock plenty of improvement' - Conor Fennelly with two picks at Cork on Sunday 

Tom Segal is taking on red-hot favourite Diamond Necklace in Sunday's Prix de Diane 

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