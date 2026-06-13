Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 14 at Cork, Doncaster and Salisbury

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The Punt nap

Alpha Capture (4.05 Doncaster)

Back to form when second over a stiff 6f at Pontefract last time and capable of building on that now that he returns to 7f, a trip which suits.

Graeme Rodway

Alpha Capture 16:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Fell

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Handicappers' nap

Rousham (3.30 Doncaster)

Showed improved form to win on his handicap debut last month under Faye McManoman. A 3lb rise in the weights looks fair enough and the third went very close at Hamilton last week.

Paul Curtis

Rousham 15:30 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Eyecatcher

Brunhilde (3.47 Salisbury)

The George Boughey-trained filly made some late headway following a slow start on her debut at Southwell over a mile and she’s bred to be suited by this longer trip.

Harry March

Brunhilde 15:47 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Oh Cecelia (3.38 Cork)

The Ken Condon-trained filly is a two-time course-and distance-winner and is still improving based on her career-best speed figure in defeat at Naas last time.

Craig Thake

Oh Cecelia 15:38 Cork View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: K J Condon

Dark horse

Onemorenomore (5.15 Doncaster)

Not won since October 2024, but that did come at Doncaster. Took a step back in the right direction when third at Beverley last month in first attempt over a mile. Interesting off current handicap mark.

Rob Sutton

Onemorenomore 17:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Philip McBride

Newmarket nap

Brunhilde (3.47 Salisbury)

George Boughey's filly should be suited by going up in trip and has worked well on the peat moss gallop of late.

David Milnes

Brunhilde 15:47 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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