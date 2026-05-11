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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 12 at Bath, Beverley, Killarney and Lingfield

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The Punt nap

Hover On The Wind (4.00 Beverley)

Course-and-distance winner who caught the eye when third at Southwell last time. He looks well treated off the same mark.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Hover On The Wind16:00 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Paul Midgley

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Handicappers' nap

Thapa Vc (5.00 Bath)

The return to a mile will suit Mark Rimell's gelding, who didn't get home over 1m2f here last month. A further 2lb drop for that run won't hurt, and the 8yo is now 5lb lower than the mark from which he won the second of two course-and-distance handicaps last year.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Thapa Vc17:00 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Mark Rimell

Eyecatcher

Alphonsus Liguori (5.05 Killarney)

This Joseph O'Brien-trained colt ran a bit green on his debut yet only went down narrowly to an experienced stablemate who's since won a rated race easily. He should take the beating here.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Alphonsus Liguori17:05 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Speed figures

Alphonsus Liguori (5.05 Killarney)

Clocked a decent speed figure for a debut when just touched off by stablemate and can lose his maiden tag here.
Craig Thake

Silk
Alphonsus Liguori17:05 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Dark horse

Polling Day (5.15 Lingfield)

Slowly away and never involved on latest start at Wolverhampton. Continues to edge down the weights and has run well off this mark in the past. Drops into a Class 5 for the first time since last success and can go well here.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Polling Day17:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Vigors (5lb)Tnr: Bernard Llewellyn

Newmarket nap

An Bradan Feasa (5.15 Lingfield)

Jack Jones has his dual-purpose performer in fine fettle after some sterling work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
An Bradan Feasa17:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Alice Bond (5lb)Tnr: Jack Jones

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