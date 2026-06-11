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Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 12 at Chester, Goodwood, Gowran and York
The Punt nap
Runswick (3.12 Chester)
Looked in need of the run when third in a 1m½f handicap on his return last month, when possibly stretched by the trip. He should be suited by dropping in distance and is well drawn for one who likes to go forward.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Jannas Journey (1.50 York)
Shaped as if on the way back at Carlisle last time when a closing fourth behind a trio of three-year-olds. She has slipped back to her last winning mark and takes a drop in grade.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Solana Beach (5.23 Gowran)
Fozzy Stack's filly was a non-stayer over a mile at Naas last time but shaped with lots of promise when second on her debut over this course and distance and can bounce back.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Asia Force (2.37 Chester)
Clocked a decent speed figure when finishing second to a short-price favourite at Pontefract last time. Makes his handicap debut off a reasonable mark and should go well.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Red Mirage (5.28 Chester)
Far from disgraced in three starts this season and this seven-time winner can take advantage of a career-low mark.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Desperate Dan (8.24 Goodwood)
Peter Chapple-Hyam's topweight has conditions in his favour and has worked well on the Al Bahathri recently.
David Milnes
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Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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