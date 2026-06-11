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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 12 at Chester, Goodwood, Gowran and York

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The Punt nap

Runswick (3.12 Chester)

Looked in need of the run when third in a 1m½f handicap on his return last month, when possibly stretched by the trip. He should be suited by dropping in distance and is well drawn for one who likes to go forward.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Runswick15:12 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Ed Dunlop

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Handicappers' nap

Jannas Journey (1.50 York)

Shaped as if on the way back at Carlisle last time when a closing fourth behind a trio of three-year-olds. She has slipped back to her last winning mark and takes a drop in grade.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Jannas Journey13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Lauren Young (3lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Solana Beach (5.23 Gowran)

Fozzy Stack's filly was a non-stayer over a mile at Naas last time but shaped with lots of promise when second on her debut over this course and distance and can bounce back.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Solana Beach17:23 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Andrew Slattery Tnr: J A Stack

Speed figures

Asia Force (2.37 Chester)

Clocked a decent speed figure when finishing second to a short-price favourite at Pontefract last time. Makes his handicap debut off a reasonable mark and should go well.
George Bonds

Silk
Asia Force14:37 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Red Mirage (5.28 Chester)

Far from disgraced in three starts this season and this seven-time winner can take advantage of a career-low mark.
Liam Watson

Silk
Red Mirage17:28 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Newmarket nap

Desperate Dan (8.24 Goodwood)

Peter Chapple-Hyam's topweight has conditions in his favour and has worked well on the Al Bahathri recently.
David Milnes

Silk
Desperate Dan20:24 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Brodie Hampson Tnr: Peter Chapple-Hyam

Read this next . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York   

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