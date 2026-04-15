Free horseracing tips for Thursday, April 16 at Hereford and Newmarket

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Treanmor (1.50 Newmarket)

Very impressive over the course and distance on his debut last year. He's race-fit and dropping back to sprinting should be a plus.

Matt Rennie

Treanmor 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous odds on horse racing CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Handicappers' nap

My Mate Aj (7.30 Hereford)

Probably not best to read too much into his latest showing in a steadily run race on the all-weather at Lingfield, but the form of his Southwell debut behind the festival bumper eighth Vango Can Go reads pretty well and this looks a decent opportunity.

Steve Mason

My Mate AJ 19:30 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Callum Pritchard (3lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

Eyecatcher

Diyaken (7.00 Hereford)

After switching to the Jim & Suzi Best yard, Diyaken ran a big race to finish third on his stable debut after over three years off the track. He can go close if he builds on that return.

Henry Thorner

Diyaken 19:00 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jim & Suzi Best

Speed figures

Quinault (3.00 Newmarket)

Two from two over 6f on the Rowley Mile and clocked a big speed figure when third in the Champions Sprint in October.

Craig Thake

Quinault 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Elmonjed (3.00 Newmarket)

In great form towards the end of last season, stepping things up a gear when winning at Listed level at York on final start. Could be competitive if ready to fire after seven months off.

Dominic Walton

Elmonjed 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.