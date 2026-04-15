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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, April 16 at Hereford and Newmarket

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The Punt nap

Treanmor (1.50 Newmarket)

Very impressive over the course and distance on his debut last year. He's race-fit and dropping back to sprinting should be a plus.
Matt Rennie 

Silk
Treanmor13:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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Handicappers' nap

My Mate Aj (7.30 Hereford)

Probably not best to read too much into his latest showing in a steadily run race on the all-weather at Lingfield, but the form of his Southwell debut behind the festival bumper eighth Vango Can Go reads pretty well and this looks a decent opportunity.
Steve Mason

Silk
My Mate AJ19:30 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Pritchard (3lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

Eyecatcher

Diyaken (7.00 Hereford) 

After switching to the Jim & Suzi Best yard, Diyaken ran a big race to finish third on his stable debut after over three years off the track. He can go close if he builds on that return.
Henry Thorner

Silk
Diyaken19:00 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jim & Suzi Best

Speed figures

Quinault (3.00 Newmarket)

Two from two over 6f on the Rowley Mile and clocked a big speed figure when third in the Champions Sprint in October.
Craig Thake

Silk
Quinault15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Elmonjed (3.00 Newmarket)

In great form towards the end of last season, stepping things up a gear when winning at Listed level at York on final start. Could be competitive if ready to fire after seven months off.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Elmonjed15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

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