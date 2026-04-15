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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, April 16 at Hereford and Newmarket
The Punt nap
Treanmor (1.50 Newmarket)
Very impressive over the course and distance on his debut last year. He's race-fit and dropping back to sprinting should be a plus.
Matt Rennie
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Handicappers' nap
My Mate Aj (7.30 Hereford)
Probably not best to read too much into his latest showing in a steadily run race on the all-weather at Lingfield, but the form of his Southwell debut behind the festival bumper eighth Vango Can Go reads pretty well and this looks a decent opportunity.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Diyaken (7.00 Hereford)
After switching to the Jim & Suzi Best yard, Diyaken ran a big race to finish third on his stable debut after over three years off the track. He can go close if he builds on that return.
Henry Thorner
Speed figures
Quinault (3.00 Newmarket)
Two from two over 6f on the Rowley Mile and clocked a big speed figure when third in the Champions Sprint in October.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Elmonjed (3.00 Newmarket)
In great form towards the end of last season, stepping things up a gear when winning at Listed level at York on final start. Could be competitive if ready to fire after seven months off.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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