Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 1 at Lingfield, Newbury and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Naval Tribute (4.35 Newbury)

Bumped into a subsequent winner on his first try at two miles last time. He has more to offer at this distance and looks well treated off just 1lb higher for James Owen.

Harry Wilson

Naval Tribute 16:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

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Handicappers' nap

Initial Blue (9.00 Wolverhampton)

Produced his best for 18 months on Racing Post Ratings last time out. Hasn’t been outside the first three in his last six starts on the all-weather and can produce a third win of the year.

Ainsley Scorah

Initial Blue 21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Eyecatcher

Seven Sisters (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Ralph Beckett's filly was held back by greenness on her debut at Salisbury but still finished her race off well to take second. The third from that race has improved to get off the mark since, and she looks capable of following suit.

Steffan Edwards

Seven Sisters 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Speed figures

Green Triangle (2.50 Newbury)

Didn't have the easiest run over course and distance last time out and was unfortunate not to have gone a bit closer that day. He clocked some good speed figures at Meydan at the start of the year and looks to be on a dangerous mark coming into this contest.

George Bonds

Green Triangle 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Twisting Physics (5.10 Newbury)

Course winner who has started the season well with two respectable runs, overcoming a tough draw to finish a close fifth at Newmarket 16 days ago. Expected to have a big run at the weights.

Dominic Walton

Twisting Physics 17:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Oliver Cole

Newmarket nap

Mrair (3.52 Lingfield)

Missed the break and was learning on the job when second on his debut at Newmarket last month. Fancied to go one better for George Scott.

David Milnes

Mrair 15:52 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: George Scott

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

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Newbury Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Richard Birch's play of the day at Newbury

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