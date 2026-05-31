- More
Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 1 at Lingfield, Newbury and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Naval Tribute (4.35 Newbury)
Bumped into a subsequent winner on his first try at two miles last time. He has more to offer at this distance and looks well treated off just 1lb higher for James Owen.
Harry Wilson
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Handicappers' nap
Initial Blue (9.00 Wolverhampton)
Produced his best for 18 months on Racing Post Ratings last time out. Hasn’t been outside the first three in his last six starts on the all-weather and can produce a third win of the year.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Seven Sisters (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Ralph Beckett's filly was held back by greenness on her debut at Salisbury but still finished her race off well to take second. The third from that race has improved to get off the mark since, and she looks capable of following suit.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Green Triangle (2.50 Newbury)
Didn't have the easiest run over course and distance last time out and was unfortunate not to have gone a bit closer that day. He clocked some good speed figures at Meydan at the start of the year and looks to be on a dangerous mark coming into this contest.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Twisting Physics (5.10 Newbury)
Course winner who has started the season well with two respectable runs, overcoming a tough draw to finish a close fifth at Newmarket 16 days ago. Expected to have a big run at the weights.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Mrair (3.52 Lingfield)
Missed the break and was learning on the job when second on his debut at Newmarket last month. Fancied to go one better for George Scott.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more tipping here
Newbury Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Richard Birch's play of the day at Newbury
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, May 31 at Nottingham and Thirsk
- Free horse racing tips for Saturday, May 30 at Carlisle, Chester and Lingfield
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, May 29 at Brighton, Chepstow and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, May 28 at Ripon, Sandown and Yarmouth
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday May 27 at Beverley, Cartmel and Kempton
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, May 31 at Nottingham and Thirsk
- Free horse racing tips for Saturday, May 30 at Carlisle, Chester and Lingfield
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, May 29 at Brighton, Chepstow and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, May 28 at Ripon, Sandown and Yarmouth
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday May 27 at Beverley, Cartmel and Kempton