Free horse racing tips for Saturday, February 21, at Kempton, Chepstow and Newcastle

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Chance Another One (3.35 Kempton)

Form of previous course-and-distance win has worked out very well and will thrive back at 3m for Emmet Mullins.

Matt Rennie

Chance Another One 15:35 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20 .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Handicappers' nap

Dr T J Eckleburg (3.40 Chepstow)

Won this race off a 5lb higher mark last season and, having shaped a lot better since fitted with cheekpieces on his last two starts, he looks ready to give a repeat performance.

Steve Mason

Dr T J Eckleburg 15:40 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Conor Ring Tnr: Evan Williams

Eyecatcher

Javert Allen (4.05 Kempton)

Jane Williams’ gelding impressed with how he went through his race when third at Cheltenham last time, an enthusiastic effort backed up by some slick jumping. This slightly easier test should suit.

Richard Russell

Javert Allen 16:05 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Speed figures

Merlin Allen (4.40 Kempton)

Impressive speed figure achieved when winning at Aintree. He receives a weight-for-age allowance and should continue to improve.

Liam Watson

Merlin Allen 16:40 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Fortunate Man (2.43 Newcastle)

Although he failed to justify market support on his previous outing, he remains a promising staying prospect. That last run is best ignored and he remains a leading contender in today’s field.

George Bonds

Fortunate Man 14:43 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie has three selections from Fairyhouse and Kempton on Saturday

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.