Free horse racing tips for Saturday, February 21, at Kempton, Chepstow and Newcastle
The Punt nap
Chance Another One (3.35 Kempton)
Form of previous course-and-distance win has worked out very well and will thrive back at 3m for Emmet Mullins.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Dr T J Eckleburg (3.40 Chepstow)
Won this race off a 5lb higher mark last season and, having shaped a lot better since fitted with cheekpieces on his last two starts, he looks ready to give a repeat performance.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Javert Allen (4.05 Kempton)
Jane Williams’ gelding impressed with how he went through his race when third at Cheltenham last time, an enthusiastic effort backed up by some slick jumping. This slightly easier test should suit.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Merlin Allen (4.40 Kempton)
Impressive speed figure achieved when winning at Aintree. He receives a weight-for-age allowance and should continue to improve.
Liam Watson
Dark horse
Fortunate Man (2.43 Newcastle)
Although he failed to justify market support on his previous outing, he remains a promising staying prospect. That last run is best ignored and he remains a leading contender in today’s field.
George Bonds
