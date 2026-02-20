Racing Post logo
Free horse racing tips for Saturday, February 21, at Kempton, Chepstow and Newcastle

The Punt nap

Chance Another One (3.35 Kempton)

Form of previous course-and-distance win has worked out very well and will thrive back at 3m for Emmet Mullins.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Chance Another One15:35 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Handicappers' nap

Dr T J Eckleburg (3.40 Chepstow)

Won this race off a 5lb higher mark last season and, having shaped a lot better since fitted with cheekpieces on his last two starts, he looks ready to give a repeat performance.
Steve Mason

Silk
Dr T J Eckleburg15:40 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Ring Tnr: Evan Williams

Eyecatcher

Javert Allen (4.05 Kempton)

Jane Williams’ gelding impressed with how he went through his race when third at Cheltenham last time, an enthusiastic effort backed up by some slick jumping. This slightly easier test should suit.
Richard Russell

Silk
Javert Allen16:05 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Speed figures

Merlin Allen (4.40 Kempton)

Impressive speed figure achieved when winning at Aintree. He receives a weight-for-age allowance and should continue to improve.
Liam Watson

Silk
Merlin Allen16:40 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Fortunate Man (2.43 Newcastle)

Although he failed to justify market support on his previous outing, he remains a promising staying prospect. That last run is best ignored and he remains a leading contender in today’s field.
George Bonds

Silk
Fortunate Man14:43 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

