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Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 11 at Catterick, Roscommon, Southwell, Windsor and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Lheur De Gloire (4.42 Southwell)
Faced some stiff tasks in novices and likely had something amiss when better was expected on his handicap debut as he soon underwent wind surgery. This drop back in trip is a good move and a mark of 96 is unlikely to be beyond him.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Free Pic (4.30 Catterick)
This thriving mare looked to win with more in hand than the half-length winning margin here last time, making a 3lb rise for that success appear more than fair. Drops in grade to a 0-55 and a Catterick hat-trick looks on the cards.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Forlio (7.53 Roscommon)
Shaped with lots of promise on last month's reappearance and makes plenty of appeal now back at arguably his optimum trip of 1m4f.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Badri (6.17 Windsor)
Back down to a mark he is usually competitive off these days and has a big chance if repeating the figure he clocked when winning over course and distance last summer.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Merrimack (7.17 Windsor)
C&D winner who put in some decent performances on the all-weather over the winter, winning at Chelmsford in January. Was poor last time out at Kempton over 6f, but hopefully a drop back to 5f could spark a revival.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Agnes Hathaway (6.30 Wolverhampton)
Michael Bell is fancied to get off the mark with his juveniles for 2026 with this filly who has shown promise on the Between The Ditches gallop.
David Milnes
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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