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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 5 at Fairyhouse, Plumpton and Southwell

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The Punt nap

Sixmilebridge (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Fergal O’Brien’s stable star is three from three over fences, most recently landing the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase with a superb jumping display. A non-runner at Cheltenham, he instead takes aim at this Grade 1 novice chase over a favourable 2m4f and looks to have a big chance.

Silk
Sixmilebridge17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

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Handicappers' nap

Indemnity (4.05 Plumpton)

Failed to fire last time, but previous placed efforts behind classy performers Alexei and Tutti Quanti suggest Emma Lavelle’s six-year-old is capable of landing a good prize off his current rating, and this looks a good opportunity.
Steve Mason

Silk
Indemnity16:05 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Eyecatcher

 Beelzebub (1.55 Southwell)

David Loughnane’s six-year-old looked unfortunate here last time and can notch his fourth all-weather success with a clearer passage through.
Harry March

Silk
Beelzebub13:55 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan (5lb)Tnr: David Loughnane

Speed figures

Kala Conti (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Probably wasn’t at her best behind Sixmilebridge and is better judged on her comprehensive beating of Arkle winner Kargese in a very fast time at Cork.
Craig Thake

Silk
Kala Conti17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dark horse

Jacob's Ladder (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Was an impressive winner of a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival before backing that up in a Grade 3 at Navan. Has form to turn around with Kappa Jy Pyke on their meeting at Punchestown earlier in the season but bypassed Cheltenham with this race in mind and is worth a crack at Grade 1 level.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Jacob's Ladder17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

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