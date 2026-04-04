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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 5 at Fairyhouse, Plumpton and Southwell
The Punt nap
Sixmilebridge (5.00 Fairyhouse)
Fergal O’Brien’s stable star is three from three over fences, most recently landing the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase with a superb jumping display. A non-runner at Cheltenham, he instead takes aim at this Grade 1 novice chase over a favourable 2m4f and looks to have a big chance.
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Handicappers' nap
Indemnity (4.05 Plumpton)
Failed to fire last time, but previous placed efforts behind classy performers Alexei and Tutti Quanti suggest Emma Lavelle’s six-year-old is capable of landing a good prize off his current rating, and this looks a good opportunity.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Beelzebub (1.55 Southwell)
David Loughnane’s six-year-old looked unfortunate here last time and can notch his fourth all-weather success with a clearer passage through.
Harry March
Speed figures
Kala Conti (5.00 Fairyhouse)
Probably wasn’t at her best behind Sixmilebridge and is better judged on her comprehensive beating of Arkle winner Kargese in a very fast time at Cork.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Jacob's Ladder (5.00 Fairyhouse)
Was an impressive winner of a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival before backing that up in a Grade 3 at Navan. Has form to turn around with Kappa Jy Pyke on their meeting at Punchestown earlier in the season but bypassed Cheltenham with this race in mind and is worth a crack at Grade 1 level.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
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