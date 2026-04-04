Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 5 at Fairyhouse, Plumpton and Southwell

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Sixmilebridge (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Fergal O’Brien’s stable star is three from three over fences, most recently landing the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase with a superb jumping display. A non-runner at Cheltenham, he instead takes aim at this Grade 1 novice chase over a favourable 2m4f and looks to have a big chance.

Sixmilebridge 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £30 in free bets when you place any bet

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Handicappers' nap

Indemnity (4.05 Plumpton)

Failed to fire last time, but previous placed efforts behind classy performers Alexei and Tutti Quanti suggest Emma Lavelle’s six-year-old is capable of landing a good prize off his current rating, and this looks a good opportunity.

Steve Mason

Indemnity 16:05 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Eyecatcher

Beelzebub (1.55 Southwell)

David Loughnane’s six-year-old looked unfortunate here last time and can notch his fourth all-weather success with a clearer passage through.

Harry March

Beelzebub 13:55 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (5lb) Tnr: David Loughnane

Speed figures

Kala Conti (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Probably wasn’t at her best behind Sixmilebridge and is better judged on her comprehensive beating of Arkle winner Kargese in a very fast time at Cork.

Craig Thake

Kala Conti 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dark horse

Jacob's Ladder (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Was an impressive winner of a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival before backing that up in a Grade 3 at Navan. Has form to turn around with Kappa Jy Pyke on their meeting at Punchestown earlier in the season but bypassed Cheltenham with this race in mind and is worth a crack at Grade 1 level.

Rob Sutton

Jacob's Ladder 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.