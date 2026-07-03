Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 4 at Sandown and Newmarket

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The Punt nap

Ozat (2.25 Sandown)

Showed smart form when trained in France, notably recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 110 when a close fourth in a Group 2 last year. He ran his best race for Ian Williams in the Royal Hunt Cup last time, finishing well after a slow start, and a mark of 99 looks all right if building on that.

Harry Wilson

Ozat 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Ian Williams

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Handicappers' nap

Dashing Dick (3.50 Newmarket)

Dropped below last winning mark after a disappointing start to the season, but bounced back to form over 7f here last time out. His best two Racing Post Ratings came over this course and distance last season.

Ainsley Scorah

Dashing Dick 15:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: William Stone

Eyecatcher

Arc Ole Ole (2.05 Newmarket)

Dylan Cunha’s colt fared best of those to come from off the pace when fifth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He remains a handicapper to follow.

Richard Russell

Arc Ole Ole 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Speed figures

Mythical Bay (2.05 Newmarket)

Progressive middle-distance handicapper who won in a decent time at Newbury last month. Can offset the 7lb rise with improvement expected over this longer trip.

Craig Thake

Mythical Bay 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Ebt's Guard (2.25 Sandown)

Consistent type who ran well when finishing fourth in the Royal Hunt Cup last time out. He's set to run off the same mark again and can go well.

George Bonds

Ebt's Guard 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Newmarket nap

Tiffany (2.40 Newmarket)

Sir Mark Prescott's mare is the class act in the field and has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late.

David Milnes

Tiffany 14:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

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