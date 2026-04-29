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Free horseracing tips for Thursday April 30 at Kempton, Punchestown and Southwell
The Punt nap
Teahupoo (6.05 Punchestown)
Poor in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but brilliant in this race for the last two years. Blinkers could spark a revival for the Gordon Elliott-trained star.
Matt Rennie
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Handicappers' nap
I Am Me (7.15 Kempton)
Has been getting back towards his best since joining Mike Murphy, doing well to win from off the pace over course and distance on his latest start. A 3lb rise still leaves him 10lb lower than his official mark from this time last year and he can follow up.
Eyecatcher
Roberto Caro (7.30 Southwell)
Adrian Keatley’s gelding is back on his last winning mark and did best of those from off the pace at Ripon last time.
Harry March
Speed figures
Ray Mon Dough (6.15 Kempton)
Won in a good time on his debut at Lingfield in November and can kick this season off with a win in an interesting novice stakes.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Obsidian Verse (8.30 Southwell)
Disappointed when sent off favourite on latest start at Lingfield when never a factor having been held up. Race may not have been run to suit and clearly much better was anticipated. Not one to give up on just yet.
Tom Gibbings
Newmarket nap
O'Gorman (5.12 Kempton)
Ran into a smart type in the shape of Siouxperb when second on his debut at Yarmouth last week. George Scott's youngster has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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