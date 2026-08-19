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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 20 at York and Newmarket
The Punt nap
Roosike (4.45 York)
Bumped into a couple of useful prospects before getting off the mark at the third attempt when back at 7f last time. She has more to offer at this distance and could be better than her opening mark.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Wild Blossom (1.50 York)
Is 3lb clear on adjusted Racing Post Ratings following a win at Glorious Goodwood in a very good time, shaping as though she would improve again for going up to 6f. Karl Burke has an impressive strike-rate of 26 per cent with his juveniles this season.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Mia Fantasia (4.45 York)
Hugo Palmer’s colt was heavily supported for a similar event at Goodwood last time. He got no chance to show what he can do, barely seeing daylight, and holds good claims from the same mark.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Cerulean Bay (3.00 York)
Below form at Shergar Cup but it's often wise to overlook a bad run at that meeting. Previously produced a big speed figure when second in the Golden Mile at Goodwood, and was runner-up in this contest last year.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Eternal Force (3.00 York)
Should profit from dropping back to a mile, a trip he won three on the bounce over last season. Irish champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle is an eye-catching booking.
Sam Hardy
Newmarket nap
Round The Table (3.45 Newmarket)
Tom Clover was considering running his improver in the Great Voltigeur, so he must have a strong chance in his first handicap.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read more tipping here
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
York Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool
Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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