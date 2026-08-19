Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 20 at York and Newmarket

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The Punt nap

Roosike (4.45 York)

Bumped into a couple of useful prospects before getting off the mark at the third attempt when back at 7f last time. She has more to offer at this distance and could be better than her opening mark.

Harry Wilson

Roosike 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Richard Hughes

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Handicappers' nap

Wild Blossom (1.50 York)

Is 3lb clear on adjusted Racing Post Ratings following a win at Glorious Goodwood in a very good time, shaping as though she would improve again for going up to 6f. Karl Burke has an impressive strike-rate of 26 per cent with his juveniles this season.

Ainsley Scorah

Wild Blossom 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Mia Fantasia (4.45 York)

Hugo Palmer’s colt was heavily supported for a similar event at Goodwood last time. He got no chance to show what he can do, barely seeing daylight, and holds good claims from the same mark.

Richard Russell

Mia Fantasia 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Speed figures

Cerulean Bay (3.00 York)

Below form at Shergar Cup but it's often wise to overlook a bad run at that meeting. Previously produced a big speed figure when second in the Golden Mile at Goodwood, and was runner-up in this contest last year.

Craig Thake

Cerulean Bay 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Dark horse

Eternal Force (3.00 York)

Should profit from dropping back to a mile, a trip he won three on the bounce over last season. Irish champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle is an eye-catching booking.

Sam Hardy

Eternal Force 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Round The Table (3.45 Newmarket)



Tom Clover was considering running his improver in the Great Voltigeur, so he must have a strong chance in his first handicap.

David Milnes

Round The Table 15:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

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