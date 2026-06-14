Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 15 at Carlisle, Wetherby and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Righthere Rightnow (7.00 Windsor)

Looks well treated off a mark 2lb lower than when going close in a 6f handicap at Meydan in December and, given that came after a break, this first start following a three-month layoff might be the time to catch him.

Harry Wilson

Righthere Rightnow 19:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

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Handicappers' nap

Garden Oasis (3.07 Wetherby)

This veteran ran a fine race on his penultimate start at Ayr to finish third off a solid pace. He can be forgiven a below-par run in a higher grade at Ripon last time, when he faced plenty of pace pressure, and the return to a small field will suit.

Paul Curtis

Garden Oasis 15:07 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Jake Dickson (3lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Arctic Fox (3.20 Carlisle)

Having run two solid races since her return, she is down to her last winning mark. Successful in this contest last year, she looks set to make a bold bid to follow up.

Henry Thorner

Arctic Fox 15:20 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: Martin Todhunter

Speed figures

Echo Of Faith (8.00 Windsor)

Hasn't encountered good or quicker ground since winning a Roscommon maiden in a decent time last August but on that form could be handily treated off a mark of 78 for his GB debut.

Craig Thake

Echo Of Faith 20:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Charlie Wallis

Dark horse

Our Fella (6.00 Windsor)

He came along nicely from his debut, finishing third at a big price over course and distance at the start of the month. He can continue to improve when returning to Windsor and should perform well.

George Bonds

Our Fella 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher Tnr: J S Moore

Newmarket nap

Sunlit Sea (2.10 Carlisle)

Sir Mark Prescott's team are just beginning to hit their stride and this three-year-old is fit from work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Sunlit Sea 14:10 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Read more:

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