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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 14 at Beverley, Killarney, Leicester and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Without Flaw (4.23 Beverley)
Won back-to-back races over course and distance this time last year and is now 4lb lower than for the second of those. Should appreciate the drop into Class 6 company and the return of Joanna Mason looks like a positive.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Adelaide Bay (6.55 Wolverhampton)
Has shaped well on all three starts since rejoining Jane Chapple-Hyam, finishing second to a subsequent winner on his latest start at Yarmouth. Can be fancied to build on that run now back on the all-weather and get back to winning ways off a favourable mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
What A Tahoo (2.47 Beverley)
Richard and Peter Fahey’s filly had excuses on her last start, but had won well before that and is fancied to put up a better showing this time.
David Toft
Speed figures
Ottoman (2.54 Leicester)
Seems to reserve his best for Leicester, with his only win coming here and his best speed figure clocked when second two starts ago.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Concaire (6.10 Killarney)
Needs to be forgiven a no-show last time, but remains unexposed and was an eyecatcher at Limerick two starts ago, shaping like this step back up to a mile will suit.
Simon Giles
Newmarket nap
Melting Snow (3.48 Beverley)
Ed Dunlop's filly should be suited by the step up in trip in her first handicap and is fancied to register an important win for her family.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
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