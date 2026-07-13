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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 14 at Beverley, Killarney, Leicester and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Without Flaw (4.23 Beverley) 

Won back-to-back races over course and distance this time last year and is now 4lb lower than for the second of those. Should appreciate the drop into Class 6 company and the return of Joanna Mason looks like a positive.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Without Flaw16:23 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Tina Jackson

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Handicappers' nap

Adelaide Bay (6.55 Wolverhampton)

Has shaped well on all three starts since rejoining Jane Chapple-Hyam, finishing second to a subsequent winner on his latest start at Yarmouth. Can be fancied to build on that run now back on the all-weather and get back to winning ways off a favourable mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Adelaide Bay18:55 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Stevie Donohoe Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Eyecatcher

What A Tahoo (2.47 Beverley)

Richard and Peter Fahey’s filly had excuses on her last start, but had won well before that and is fancied to put up a better showing this time.
David Toft

Silk
What A Tahoo14:47 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

Speed figures

Ottoman (2.54 Leicester)

Seems to reserve his best for Leicester, with his only win coming here and his best speed figure clocked when second two starts ago.
Craig Thake

Silk
Ottoman14:54 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Dark horse

Concaire (6.10 Killarney) 

Needs to be forgiven a no-show last time, but remains unexposed and was an eyecatcher at Limerick two starts ago, shaping like this step back up to a mile will suit.
Simon Giles

Silk
Concaire18:10 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Richard John O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Melting Snow (3.48 Beverley) 

Ed Dunlop's filly should be suited by the step up in trip in her first handicap and is fancied to register an important win for her family.
David Milnes

Silk
Melting Snow15:48 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

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