Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 11 at Catterick, Newbury and Nottingham

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The Punt nap

Righthere Rightnow (4.05 Newbury)

Looks well treated off a mark 2lb lower than when going close in a 6f handicap at Meydan in December and, given that came after a break, this first start following a three-month layoff might be the time to catch him.

Harry Wilson

Righthere Rightnow 16:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

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Handicappers' nap

Vince Le Prince (8.59 Catterick)

Has three wins and four seconds to his name from ten starts over course and distance. Was knocking on the door in the spring and the return to a favoured location can see him take advantage of an attractive mark.

Paul Curtis

Vince Le Prince 20:59 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Caraway (4.17 Nottingham)

Cieren Fallon's mount suffered a luckless run at Wolverhampton two starts back but gained compensation at Thirsk last time, coming from further back than ideal to catch the placed horses. Today's longer distance promises to see her in an even better light.

Steffan Edwards

Caraway 16:17 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Wild Clary (4.05 Newbury)

Admirably consistent performer since moving into handicaps and can gain an overdue success, especially if repeating the speed figure he clocked when just touched off at Ripon two runs ago.

Craig Thake

Wild Clary 16:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Dark horse

Spirited Dancer (5.22 Nottingham)

Winless since 2024 but was a decent second last time out at Bath. Could be involved if able to build on that performance.

Dominic Walton

Spirited Dancer 17:22 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Newmarket nap

Forty Years On (3.30 Newbury)

George Scott has been waiting for some ease in the ground for his four-year-old, who has been showing up nicely on the Between The Ditches gallop.

Forty Years On 15:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: George Scott

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