Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 11 at Catterick, Newbury and Nottingham

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Righthere Rightnow (4.05 Newbury)

Looks well treated off a mark 2lb lower than when going close in a 6f handicap at Meydan in December and, given that came after a break, this first start following a three-month layoff might be the time to catch him.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Righthere Rightnow16:05 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today?  Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Vince Le Prince (8.59 Catterick)

Has three wins and four seconds to his name from ten starts over course and distance. Was knocking on the door in the spring and the return to a favoured location can see him take advantage of an attractive mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Vince Le Prince20:59 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Caraway (4.17 Nottingham)

Cieren Fallon's mount suffered a luckless run at Wolverhampton two starts back but gained compensation at Thirsk last time, coming from further back than ideal to catch the placed horses. Today's longer distance promises to see her in an even better light.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Caraway16:17 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Wild Clary (4.05 Newbury)

Admirably consistent performer since moving into handicaps and can gain an overdue success, especially if repeating the speed figure he clocked when just touched off at Ripon two runs ago.
Craig Thake

Silk
Wild Clary16:05 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Dark horse

Spirited Dancer (5.22 Nottingham)

Winless since 2024 but was a decent second last time out at Bath. Could be involved if able to build on that performance.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Spirited Dancer17:22 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Newmarket nap

Forty Years On (3.30 Newbury) 

George Scott has been waiting for some ease in the ground for his four-year-old, who has been showing up nicely on the Between The Ditches gallop.

Silk
Forty Years On15:30 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: George Scott

Read more tipping here:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury  

Newbury Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers