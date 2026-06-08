Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:48 RoscommonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:48 RoscommonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 9 at Brighton, Carlisle, Salisbury and Southwell

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Danger Nap (5.35 Southwell)

Ran well after a short break at Warwick last time and capable of building on that for in-form Jonjo and AJ O'Neill.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Danger Nap17:35 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Trilby (7.42 Carlisle)

Came back to form on soft ground at Haydock two starts back, followed by a good third of 20 at York. He’s up to a mark of 80 but he won off 2lb higher last season. The low draw on soft ground will suit.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Trilby19:42 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Sam England

Eyecatcher

Saeculamation (8:21 Brighton)

Disadvantaged when fighting Lingfield’s track bias last time. That effort needs upgrading and he’s handicapped to strike.
Richard Russell

Silk
Saeculamation20:21 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan (3lb)Tnr: George Margarson

Speed figures

Dubai Venture (8.12 Carlisle)

Progressed nicely at a low level last year and did enough when second on seasonal reappearance at Pontefract to suggest there is more to come.
Craig Thake

Silk
Dubai Venture20:12 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Tina Jackson

Dark horse

Supreme King (3.18 Salisbury) 

Good performer on the all-weather who landed a hat-trick of winter wins. He ran a respectable fifth on his return to turf at Doncaster 24 days ago and a drop in class could see him go closer here.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Supreme King15:18 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Evans

Newmarket nap

Sydney Grace (6.42 Carlisle) 

Ran a decent debut for Charlie Fellowes at Yarmouth and has since moved well on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Sydney Grace18:42 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Read more:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Carlisle 

Carlisle Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers