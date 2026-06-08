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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 9 at Brighton, Carlisle, Salisbury and Southwell
The Punt nap
Danger Nap (5.35 Southwell)
Ran well after a short break at Warwick last time and capable of building on that for in-form Jonjo and AJ O'Neill.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Trilby (7.42 Carlisle)
Came back to form on soft ground at Haydock two starts back, followed by a good third of 20 at York. He’s up to a mark of 80 but he won off 2lb higher last season. The low draw on soft ground will suit.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Saeculamation (8:21 Brighton)
Disadvantaged when fighting Lingfield’s track bias last time. That effort needs upgrading and he’s handicapped to strike.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Dubai Venture (8.12 Carlisle)
Progressed nicely at a low level last year and did enough when second on seasonal reappearance at Pontefract to suggest there is more to come.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Supreme King (3.18 Salisbury)
Good performer on the all-weather who landed a hat-trick of winter wins. He ran a respectable fifth on his return to turf at Doncaster 24 days ago and a drop in class could see him go closer here.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Sydney Grace (6.42 Carlisle)
Ran a decent debut for Charlie Fellowes at Yarmouth and has since moved well on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read more:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Carlisle
Carlisle Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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- Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 8 at Carlisle and Windsor
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- Free horse racing tips for Saturday, June 6 at Epsom, Doncaster, Musselburgh and Chepstow
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, June 5 at Epsom, Musselburgh and Doncaster
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- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
- Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
- Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet