Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 9 at Brighton, Carlisle, Salisbury and Southwell

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The Punt nap

Danger Nap (5.35 Southwell)

Ran well after a short break at Warwick last time and capable of building on that for in-form Jonjo and AJ O'Neill.

Graeme Rodway

Danger Nap 17:35 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

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Handicappers' nap

Trilby (7.42 Carlisle)

Came back to form on soft ground at Haydock two starts back, followed by a good third of 20 at York. He’s up to a mark of 80 but he won off 2lb higher last season. The low draw on soft ground will suit.

Ainsley Scorah

Trilby 19:42 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Sam England

Eyecatcher

Saeculamation (8:21 Brighton)

Disadvantaged when fighting Lingfield’s track bias last time. That effort needs upgrading and he’s handicapped to strike.

Richard Russell

Saeculamation 20:21 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: George Margarson

Speed figures

Dubai Venture (8.12 Carlisle)

Progressed nicely at a low level last year and did enough when second on seasonal reappearance at Pontefract to suggest there is more to come.

Craig Thake

Dubai Venture 20:12 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Tina Jackson

Dark horse

Supreme King (3.18 Salisbury)

Good performer on the all-weather who landed a hat-trick of winter wins. He ran a respectable fifth on his return to turf at Doncaster 24 days ago and a drop in class could see him go closer here.

Dominic Walton

Supreme King 15:18 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Evans

Newmarket nap

Sydney Grace (6.42 Carlisle)

Ran a decent debut for Charlie Fellowes at Yarmouth and has since moved well on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Sydney Grace 18:42 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

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