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TippingToday's Top Tips

Aintree day 3 tips: five horses to back on Grand National day

Five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

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Handicappers' nap

Jagwar (4.00 Aintree)

Jumping errors proved costly when he was just denied by the re-opposing Johnnywho in the Ultima but that run confirmed he is a fair bit better than his mark and he could be open to further improvement over this marathon trip.
Steve Mason

Silk
Jagwar16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

The Punt nap

Strong Leader (3.05 Aintree)

Has a fine record at the track and can land another Liverpool Hurdle title for Olly Murphy, having won it in 2024 before finishing runner-up last year.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Strong Leader15:05 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Eyecatcher

Bossman Jack (1.55 Aintree)

The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old ran a big race in the Turners last month and would have finished closer but for making a mistake at the last.
Harry March

Silk
Bossman Jack13:55 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Speed figures

Home By The Lee (3.05 Aintree)

Impressive speed figure achieved when winning the Stayers' Hurdle. He showed a lot of grit to battle back once headed on the run-in, and if he shows that same determination here, he can add another Grade 1 to his tally.
Liam Watson

Silk
Home By The Lee15:05 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Dark horse

Gorgeous Tom (4.00 Aintree)

Arrives fresh for the time of year and has conditions in his favour. Could improve for this stamina test with his dam's half-sister twice placed in the race.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Gorgeous Tom16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read this next . . .

Aintree day three tips: Paul Kealy's best bet on Grand National day  

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