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Aintree day 3 tips: five horses to back on Grand National day
Five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Handicappers' nap
Jagwar (4.00 Aintree)
Jumping errors proved costly when he was just denied by the re-opposing Johnnywho in the Ultima but that run confirmed he is a fair bit better than his mark and he could be open to further improvement over this marathon trip.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Strong Leader (3.05 Aintree)
Has a fine record at the track and can land another Liverpool Hurdle title for Olly Murphy, having won it in 2024 before finishing runner-up last year.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Bossman Jack (1.55 Aintree)
The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old ran a big race in the Turners last month and would have finished closer but for making a mistake at the last.
Harry March
Speed figures
Home By The Lee (3.05 Aintree)
Impressive speed figure achieved when winning the Stayers' Hurdle. He showed a lot of grit to battle back once headed on the run-in, and if he shows that same determination here, he can add another Grade 1 to his tally.
Liam Watson
Dark horse
Gorgeous Tom (4.00 Aintree)
Arrives fresh for the time of year and has conditions in his favour. Could improve for this stamina test with his dam's half-sister twice placed in the race.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
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Aintree day three tips: Paul Kealy's best bet on Grand National day
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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