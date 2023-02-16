These are the three most-backed horses on the Racing Post app
The day's most-backed horses in Britain and Ireland based on live Racing Post app data from this morning.
Did you know?
Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons.
Learn how to place your bets and more:
Q&A: how to use the new Racing Post app
1
Freddy Robinson (1.15 Sandown)
9lb well-in off this mark after an improved effort in a Musselburgh Listed event
2
You Wear It Well (2.25 Sandown)
Clear second in the Challow most recently; improving mare who commands major respect
3
Ben Buie (2.35 Leicester)
On a hat-trick after wins over C&D and at Fakenham; no ground worries; strong claims
Read this next:
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Sandown and Leicester on Thursday
Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months
Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.