The Punt Acca: Robbie Wilders bids to follow Saturday's 18-1 winner with three fancies on Sunday

East India Express (3.27 Plumpton)

East India Express was unable to justify a late plunge in the Martin Pipe but deserves another chance at Plumpton. Nothing went right at Cheltenham, but a repeat of his neck second in a £100,000 race at Windsor two starts ago - a race where he was shuffled back at a key stage while making eyecatching progress - gives him strong claims. He's a brother to a Scottish National runner-up and is worth another go at 3m with a promising 7lb claimer aboard.

Royal Rhyme (3.35 Curragh)

Karl Burke has a good strike-rate in Ireland and Royal Rhyme holds a class edge in the Alleged Stakes. The last time Royal Rhyme encountered soft ground he finished third in the Champion Stakes and this will be his first start outside of Group 1 company in 21 months. He has an excellent record when fresh and this is a superb opportunity to win a nice prize before an inevitable return to the highest level.

Dreoilin (5.20 Curragh)

Jim Bolger has yet to get off the mark this Irish turf season, but a couple of his runners have performed well at big prices recently and Dreoilin can get her head in front in this mile handicap. Dreoilin stayed on from an unpromising position in a 6f maiden on her comeback before succumbing to a handicap blot when second over 1m2f last time. She is building towards a bigger effort and this trip looks optimal.

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