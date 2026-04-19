Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Robbie Wilders bids to follow Saturday's 18-1 winner with three fancies on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday

East India Express (3.27 Plumpton)

East India Express was unable to justify a late plunge in the Martin Pipe but deserves another chance at Plumpton. Nothing went right at Cheltenham, but a repeat of his neck second in a £100,000 race at Windsor two starts ago - a race where he was shuffled back at a key stage while making eyecatching progress - gives him strong claims. He's a brother to a Scottish National runner-up and is worth another go at 3m with a promising 7lb claimer aboard. 

Royal Rhyme (3.35 Curragh)

Karl Burke has a good strike-rate in Ireland and Royal Rhyme holds a class edge in the Alleged Stakes. The last time Royal Rhyme encountered soft ground he finished third in the Champion Stakes and this will be his first start outside of Group 1 company in 21 months. He has an excellent record when fresh and this is a superb opportunity to win a nice prize before an inevitable return to the highest level. 

Dreoilin (5.20 Curragh)

Jim Bolger has yet to get off the mark this Irish turf season, but a couple of his runners have performed well at big prices recently and Dreoilin can get her head in front in this mile handicap. Dreoilin stayed on from an unpromising position in a 6f maiden on her comeback before succumbing to a handicap blot when second over 1m2f last time. She is building towards a bigger effort and this trip looks optimal.

Read more here

Tom Segal's play of the day at Plumpton  

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 19 at the Curragh, Plumpton and Stratford  

Plumpton Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

£2000 in free bets at Racing Post Free Bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inThe Punt Acca

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Punt Acca
more inBetting offers
more inThe Punt Acca
more inBetting offers