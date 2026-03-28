The Punt Acca: Robbie Wilders with three fancies at Doncaster and Kempton on Saturday

Respond (2.42 Kempton)

Clearly has a big reputation, having been sent off a short-priced favourite for each of his past five runs, and finally put it all together with an excellent performance at Chelmsford this month. Up 8lb for that dominant front-running success, but the time was strong and he took plenty of pulling up. Gives the impression there is plenty more to come now it's all clicked.

La Botte (3.32 Doncaster)

Reappeared at Wolverhampton with an optimal preparation for the Lincoln, missing the break in a slowly run race and being posted far wider than ideal around the home bend before making stealthy late headway to claim fourth. Destined for better things than handicaps and undoubtedly a Group horse in the making for a trainer who knows the time of day with milers.



Turty Tree (4.05 Doncaster)

Big eyecatcher when second on his debut at Newmarket in October, form which was boosted by the well-beaten fifth winning next time. Andrew Balding has a stellar record in this maiden, saddling two winners, two seconds and a fifth with his five runners in the past decade, and this son of New Bay will relish an extra 2f at Doncaster.

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