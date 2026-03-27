The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three tips for Wetherby and Newcastle's Friday Night Live

Koapey 15:50 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex Eazy On The Eye 17:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Heather Main Master Of My Fate 20:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Koapey (3.50 Wetherby)

The Warren Greatrex-trained six-year-old returns from a 119-day break, during which he underwent wind surgery, but there are no concerns given his sole win came off an 89-day absence in March last year. That success was recorded on good ground and he races in those conditions again. He's had two starts over fences, finishing runner-up on his chasing debut before being pulled up next time. That race may have proved too competitive, with the winner going on to land a Grade 2 on his next start. The drop in class, combined with a break and a first-time tongue-tie, gives him a solid chance.

Eazy On The Eye (5.00 Newcastle)

She was unfortunate to lose her race in the stewards’ room last week and, off the same mark, a similar performance could be enough to see her go one better. That effort was also a career-best on the all-weather. She edged right in the closing stages, but it did not appear significant, so she looks well treated. The 278-mile trip from Heather Main’s Oxfordshire yard suggests she arrives with intent.

Master Of My Fate (8.30 Newcastle)

Jason Hart has already ridden two winners in the Friday Night Live series and can add another on the John and Sean Quinn-trained five-year-old. He partnered the gelding to success at Southwell last month, when beating Sports Coach by half a length. That rival reversed the form next time, scoring by a length and a half, but has since been raised 4lb, which brings them closer to level terms with their earlier meeting. Master Of My Fate can come out on top again.

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