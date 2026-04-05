The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three tips for Southwell and Fairyhouse on Sunday

Beelzebub (1.55 Southwell)

Beelzebub has had only three runs for Dave Loughnane but has shown promise in headgear on his last two starts. His latest effort, when fourth over this course and distance, gives plenty of reason to think he can get off the mark for the yard, as he met trouble throughout and never had a clear run before finishing strongly, beaten a length and a half. He is now 15lb below his last winning mark and Jack Callan takes off another 5lb, so he looks to be in a very winnable position.

Oldschool Outlaw (3.50 Fairyhouse)

Oldschool Outlaw was second in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, beaten by 40-1 outsider White Noise, and this looks a good opportunity to gain a first Grade 1. She kept on well up the hill and shaped as though the step up to 2m4f will only make her better. Before Cheltenham she had won both starts over hurdles, including beating Bambino Fever, last year’s Champion Bumper winner, who was well fancied for last month's Mares' Novices' Hurdle but finished 16th.

Sixmilebridge (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Fergal O’Brien’s stable star is three from three over fences, most recently landing the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Chase with a superb jumping display. He would have given Kitzbuhel plenty to think about had he not unseated Paul Townend, with that rival going on to win the Brown Advisory. Sixmilebridge was a non-runner at Cheltenham, where connections had considered the Jack Richards rather than the Arkle or Brown Advisory, and now gets the chance to run in this 2m4f Grade 1, a trip that looks ideal and one not available at that level at Cheltenham. Any rain that falls will only strengthen his case and he looks to hold a big chance for the British raider.

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