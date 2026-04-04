The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three tips for Musselburgh on Saturday

Midnight Gun (1.55 Musselburgh)

Midnight Gun looked overpriced earlier in the week, but the market has corrected itself and he is now the clear favourite for this 7f handicap. Since joining Hamad Al Jehani from Ed Walker in July 2024 he is 0-7, but his best effort in that spell came on his only run over this trip, when beaten a nose by Rogue Diplomat, who finished second in last weekend’s Lincoln. He returns to 7f here and is capable of winning at a higher level. His trainer has begun the Flat season in Britain two from two, with Defence Minister and Fine Interview both scoring first time out.

Al Qareem (2.30 Musselburgh)

The Karl Burke-trained seven-year-old sets the standard and a 5lb penalty is unlikely to stop him. He has a strong record over 1m6f, with three wins from six starts and the other runs yielding a second, third and fourth. Roaring Legend is the only other runner in the field to have won over the trip, but his last turf success came in September 2023. Al Qareem ended last season with a solid third in the Long Distance Cup, 13 lengths behind Trawlerman, and it is hard to see anything in this field getting close to that level. The run before that defeat he had posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when landing the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes.

Wheels Of Fire (4.45 Musselburgh)

The Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old was gelded over the winter and returned with a modest effort at Newcastle last month, but that should have put him spot on. He shaped as though needing the run and showed a similar pattern last season, finishing runner-up on his second start, improving after a sixth-placed reappearance. That latest effort was also better than the bare result, as he made the running on the stands’ side in a race that favoured closers and was beaten just four and a half lengths.

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