The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three tips for Kelso and Redcar on Monday

Harswell River (2.42 Redcar)

Roger Fell had an excellent strike-rate at Redcar last year, operating at 44 per cent (8-18), and he can make a bright start to the new campaign there. He runs two here but Harswell River is preferred to build on her recent return at Southwell. Her sole win from 15 starts came over this course and distance in September and she is now 3lb below that mark. Sent off at 28-1 on her reappearance, she finished fifth, beaten just three lengths, and recorded her best Racing Post Rating since that success.

Cadarn (3.42 Redcar)

Kevin Ryan enjoyed a good day with a winner and two seconds at Thirsk on Saturday and his good form can continue at Redcar. Cadarn makes his second start for the stable after joining from George Boughey and faced a stiff task on his debut for the yard in the Spring Mile, finishing 13th. He drops into calmer waters here and returns to Redcar, where he boasts a 100 per cent record from two starts, both over this trip. He is only 3lb higher than for the most recent of those wins and can improve for his reappearance.

Fine Point (4.30 Kelso)

Adam Nicol and Ryan Mania will have learned plenty from Fine Point’s stable debut at Sedgefield this month, where he finished fourth after a 250-day break and shaped as though the run was needed. He should be sharper for that outing, cheekpieces are applied for the first time and he steps up slightly in trip, which could suit. Now 2lb below his last winning mark, he looks well treated if building on that return.

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