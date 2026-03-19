The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three fancies at Sedgefield, Ludlow and Newcastle

A King Of Magic (3.40 Sedgefield)

Claimer Freddie Keighley has won all three of his rides for Paul Nicholls at Sedgefield this season and the pair team up for just one ride on the card, A King Of Magic, who can follow up his maiden success at Taunton last month. That win came under Keighley, whose valuable 5lb claim helps offset some of the penalty he carries here. A tongue-tie was applied for the first time that day and appeared to bring about improvement, so Nicholls keeps it on. Before that he finished fifth on his hurdling debut at Exeter, 30 lengths behind Johnny’s Jury, who has since gone on to win the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett. He has a strong chance, provided he handles the quicker ground.

Stoner' Choice (4.20 Ludlow)

Fergal O’Brien has four wins from seven runners in handicap hurdles at Ludlow this season and can add to that record with Stoner’s Choice. The experienced 11-year-old is on an 11-race losing run, but this drop in class could provide him with an opportunity to strike again, as he runs off a mark of 118, 12lb lower than for his last success. He contested a competitive handicap at Windsor last time and, despite going off the 100-1 outsider, ran respectably to finish seventh of 14. If he can rediscover his old form in calmer waters, he could be involved.

Dingwall (5.25 Newcastle)

The Iain Jardine-trained five-year-old has been admirably consistent since back-to-back wins in November, but has been unable to get his head back in front. He is now 10lb higher than for the second of those successes, but recent efforts suggest it remains a winnable mark. He has finished second on his last two starts, beaten no more than three-quarters of a length, and has also filled the runner-up spot twice more since those wins. Two starts ago he was beaten a short head by Mr Nugget, who has since won twice, most recently off a mark 6lb higher than when beating Dingwall.

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