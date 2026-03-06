The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three fancies at Ayr, Exeter and Newcastle on Friday

Saint Cyr De Pail (2.10 Exeter)

The Jane Williams-trained seven-year-old returns to Exeter, the scene of both wins, most recently two starts ago when he beat Valirann Gold by seven lengths, posting a career-best performance on heavy ground. He was stepped up in class at Wincanton last time and finished fourth, but he drops 1lb and returns to calmer waters. Saint Cyr De Pail has a strong chance of finding the winner’s enclosure again as Williams also applies a first-time tongue-tie, which could bring further improvement.

Largy Go (3.20 Ayr)

Jonjo and AJ O’Neill send just two runners on the 317-mile trip to Ayr and one of those is Largy Go, who has standout credentials. The JP McManus-owned five-year-old won his sole point-to-point before finishing second on his hurdling debut at Lingfield last month. Largy Go cost £305,000 and that runner-up effort confirmed he has plenty of ability. The vet also reported he lost a front shoe in the race, which may have hindered his chance.

Flowstate (6.30 Newcastle)

The David O’Meara-trained five-year-old has recorded three of his five wins at Newcastle and returns to his favoured venue, where he is three from four overall. All three of those wins have come since December, so he arrives in good form. He finished fourth at Southwell on his latest start but was denied a clear run and may have finished at least second with better luck. He had won his previous two starts before that, both at Newcastle. Mark Winn takes over from Conor Whiteley and was on board for his latest win. His Racing Post Ratings for his last two victories would have been good enough to win the last three runnings of this race.

