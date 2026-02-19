The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard has three selections from Sedgefield and Newcastle

Dwight J Schrute (2.33 Sedgefield)

The Jamie Snowden-trained Dwight J Schrute is still relatively unexposed and produced a career-best RPR of 114 when third at Warwick last month, despite finishing without a shoe. That effort also came in first-time cheekpieces, which are retained here. He is the sole runner Snowden sends on the 258-mile trip from Lambourn, and Sedgefield has been a productive track for the trainer when teaming up with stable jockey Gavin Sheehan, with the pair operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate there. Snowden has also had four winners from his last 13 runners.

Avalon Beach (3.43 Sedgefield)

The Chris Grant-trained seven-year-old’s only career win from seven starts came at Sedgefield in November and a return to the venue could be ideal for him to record a second success. His last two starts have yielded a second and then a recent third when stepping up to 2m3½f, the latter effort particularly eye-catching. Avalon Beach was five lengths adrift at the penultimate hurdle and still last over the final flight, but finished strongly to claim third and looked full of running at the line. He may have got closer with an earlier challenge and should improve for tackling this trip again. Danny McMenamin, who has a 27 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, returns to the saddle in place of claimer William Maggs.

Dequinto (5.30 Newcastle)

It had been a long wait, but Dequinto finally got off the mark last time when partnered by the in-form Myla Coppins. The claimer has won eight of her 28 career rides, with four of those coming in the past fortnight, and she also has a strong four-from-seven record at Newcastle. Dequinto returns to the same course and distance as his recent success, which was his first run back over a mile since July 2024. Remaining at this trip, in a conditions race and with an in-form jockey aboard, he has every chance of following up last week’s win.

Read more here

Free horse racing tips for Thursday February 19 at Sedgefield, Huntingdon, Newcastle and Thurles

Newcastle Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sedgefield

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a new daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New/returning customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate through this link to receive 35% off for a whole year.