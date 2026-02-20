The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard has three selections from Ffos Las and Southwell

Esperti (1.52 Ffos Las)

Sean Bowen is eyeing his 200th winner of the season and has a full book of rides at Ffos Las. He could get there in the opening race when he partners Esperti, who is seeking a hat-trick. He has three wins from nine chase starts, two of those coming over course and distance, the latest two starts ago. Jay Tidball rode him to his most recent success, but Bowen returns to the saddle here. The David Rees-trained eight-year-old will enjoy the testing conditions, having won on both heavy and soft ground. He also looks fairly treated judged on his old hurdles form, having won off a mark of 116.

The Caribbean (4.58 Southwell)

The Heather Main-trained five-year-old has been dropped 1lb since finishing third last time, when he was drawn wide and did best of those coming from off the pace. Prior to that, he shaped as though he had more in hand when winning at Wolverhampton in December. Billy Loughnane is in the saddle for the first time and has won on eight of his 31 rides (26 per cent) when riding for Main.

Wonder (5.30 Southwell)

James Fanshawe sends just one runner to the Friday Night Live fixture and that is Wonder, who has the eye-catching booking of Oisin Murphy. The jockey has as a 24 per cent strike-rate when riding for the trainer. Wonder's best Racing Post Rating came at this track when finishing second last year, which followed another win at the venue. He was beaten only a neck on his previous start last month and Fanshawe has had two winners and two places from his last five runners. Cheekpieces are applied for the first time and he is still rated 2lb below his last winning mark.

